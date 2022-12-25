Samantha Ruth Prabhu receives personalised gift from director Rahul Ravindran: ‘Woman of Steel, you’ll not be denied…’

Actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu has received a beautiful customized gift from director, actor Rahul Ravindran. Samantha took to her Instagram handle and gave a sneak of the beautiful plaque with a powerful message on it. She also thanked the filmmaker in the caption.

The message on her gift read, “Woman of Steel…The tunnel is dark and there’s no end in sight. It was promised, but there’s no sign of the light. Your feet are heavy, but you drag them with all your might. You soldier on while dousing your doubts and fright. You’re made of steel and this conquest is your birthright. You keep walking and soon the sun will shine bright. You will not be denied and these delays are alright because quitters don’t, only fighters like you win the fight…Because what doesn’t defeat you…makes you stronger than ever…And stronger forever.”

A few months ago, Samantha revealed on social media that she is suffering from an autoimmune condition called Myositis. The actor took a break from work and also underwent treatment in the US. Samantha posted a lengthy message on Instagram, informing her fans about her condition.

A part of her note read, “A few months back I was diagnosed with an autoimmune condition called Myositis. I was hoping to share this after it had gone into remission. But it is taking a little longer than I hopedThe doctors are confident that I will make a complete recovery very soon. I have had good days and bad days…. physically and emotionally…. and even when it feels like I can’t handle one more day of this, somehow that moment passes. I guess it can only mean that I am one more day closer to recovery.”

On the work front, Samantha was recently seen in the movie Yashodha. She will next be seen in mythological drama Shaakuntalam, and Kushi opposite Vijay Devarakonda.