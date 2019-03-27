Have you seen these photos of Samantha Akkineni, Sachin Tendulkar and Gauri Khan?

From Sunita Kapoor’s birthday party photos to Sachin Tendulkar’s selfie with Rajinikanth, scroll to see photos shared by celebrities on their social media accounts today.

Advertising

Sunita Kapoor shared some clicks from her recent birthday celebration.

Sharing the photos, Sunita Kapoor wrote, “We take photos as a return ticket to a moment otherwise gone..♥️♥️♥️♥️💖.”

Rhea Kapoor posted this photo and wrote, “Throwback to sunny work days with my boss @anilskapoor #heignoresme #happiestwhencreating 📸 @padimall.”

Advertising

Sachin Tendulkar shared this click with the caption, “Always a pleasure to catch-up with you Rajni sir.”

Samantha Akkineni also posted this picture and wrote, “Congratulations darling @infinityplatter ❤️❤️❤️ wishing you both a lifetime of happiness .. family ❤️❤️.”

Shamita Shetty posted this photo and wrote, “Friendships ❤️😘🥰 my Girlies Thankyou for being in my life 🤗🎀#funnights #girlsnight #laughter #madness #friendsforever #love #instafun #instapic #instamoment.”

Sushant Singh Rajput shared a photo too.

Kriti Sanon posted this cute click.

Dia Mirza looked stunning in her recent clicks.

Aftab Shivdasani posted pictures from his on-going vacation.

Parineeti Chopra is all smiles in this recent picture.

Mouni Roy shared these photos and wrote, “💙 #ForRAWPromotions.”

Sharing the click, Trishala Dutt wrote, “it’s been a while! 🌻 #hi.”

Advertising

“What a stunning home 😍…. @suzkr ❤️,” Gauri Khan wrote sharing the click