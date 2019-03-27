Toggle Menu
Have you seen these photos of Samantha Akkineni, Sachin Tendulkar and Gauri Khan?

Sachin Tendulkar, Samantha Akkineni, Shamita Shetty, Kriti Sanon, Sushant Singh Rajput, Dia Mirza, Parineeti Chopra and Sunita Kapoor among others shared photos on their social media accounts today.

Sachin Tendulkar shared a selfie with Rajinikanth. (Photos: Samantha Akkineni, Sachin Tendulkar, Gauri Khan/ Instagram)

From Sunita Kapoor’s birthday party photos to Sachin Tendulkar’s selfie with Rajinikanth, scroll to see photos shared by celebrities on their social media accounts today.

Sunita Kapoor
(Photo: Sunita Kapoor / Instagram)

Sunita Kapoor shared some clicks from her recent birthday celebration.

Sunita Kapoor
(Photo: Sunita Kapoor / Instagram)

Sharing the photos, Sunita Kapoor wrote, “We take photos as a return ticket to a moment otherwise gone..♥️♥️♥️♥️💖.”

Rhea Kapoor
(Photo: Rhea Kapoor/ Instagram)

Rhea Kapoor posted this photo and wrote, “Throwback to sunny work days with my boss @anilskapoor #heignoresme #happiestwhencreating 📸 @padimall.”

Sachin Tendulkar
(Photo: Sachin Tendulkar/ Instagram)

Sachin Tendulkar shared this click with the caption, “Always a pleasure to catch-up with you Rajni sir.”

Samantha Akkineni
(Photo: Samantha Akkineni/ Instagram)

Samantha Akkineni also posted this picture and wrote, “Congratulations darling @infinityplatter ❤️❤️❤️ wishing you both a lifetime of happiness .. family ❤️❤️.”

Shamita Shetty
(Photo: Shamita Shetty/ Instagram)

Shamita Shetty posted this photo and wrote, “Friendships ❤️😘🥰 my Girlies Thankyou for being in my life 🤗🎀#funnights #girlsnight #laughter #madness #friendsforever #love #instafun #instapic #instamoment.”

Sushant Singh Rajput
(Photo: Sushant Singh Rajput/ Instagram)

Sushant Singh Rajput shared a photo too.

Kriti Sanon
(Photo: Kriti Sanon/ Instagram)

Kriti Sanon posted this cute click.

Dia Mirza
(Photo: Dia Mirza/ Instagram)

Dia Mirza looked stunning in her recent clicks.

Aftab Shivdasani
(Photo: Aftab Shivdasani/ Instagram)

Aftab Shivdasani posted pictures from his on-going vacation.

Parineeti Chopra
(Photo: Parineeti Chopra/ Instagram)

Parineeti Chopra is all smiles in this recent picture.

Mouni Roy
(Photo: Mouni Roy/ Instagram)

Mouni Roy shared these photos and wrote, “💙 #ForRAWPromotions.”

Trishala Dutt
(Photo: Trishala Dutt/ Instagram)

Sharing the click, Trishala Dutt wrote, “it’s been a while! 🌻 #hi.”

Gauri Khan
(Photo: Gauri Khan/ Instagram)

“What a stunning home 😍…. @suzkr ❤️,” Gauri Khan wrote sharing the click

