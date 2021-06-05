Samantha Akkineni: I want Raji’s story to be a reminder for us to fight hate, oppression and greed

Actor Samantha Akkineni on Friday evening took to Instagram to thank viewers for the positive response to her debut digital project The Family Man Season 2. Samantha also mentioned her character ‘Raji’s story, though fictional, to me, is a tribute to those that died because of an unequal war’.

Sharing a photo of herself and creators Raj & DK on Instagram, the actor wrote, “Reading all the reviews and comments fills my heart with so much joy .. RAJI will always be special.”

Samantha Akkineni went on to elaborate on the suffering of Eelam Tamils and the research that went into playing Raji in The Family Man Season 2. She further wrote, “When @rajanddk approached me to do the character, I was aware that portraying Raji’s character required sensitivity and balance. The creative team shared documentaries of the Tamil struggle that included stories of women in the Eelam war. When I watched those documentaries, I was aghast and shocked by the troubles and unspeakable grief that the Tamils of Eelam went through over an extended period of time. I noticed that the aforementioned documentaries had only a few thousand views and that is when it dawned on me how the world just looked away when tens of thousands people of Eelam lost their lives. And, lakhs more lost their livelihood and their homes. *Countless many* continue to live in far away lands with the wounds of the civil strife still fresh in their hearts and minds.”

Samantha concluded her post by saying that Raji’s story is ‘a stark, much-needed reminder for us, more than ever before, to come together as humans to fight hate, oppression, and greed.’ The concluding portion of her post read, “Raji’s story, though fictional, to me, is a tribute to those that died because of an unequal war, and those who continue to live in the painful memory of the war. I was particular about Raji’s portrayal being balanced, nuanced, and sensitive. I want Raji’s story to be a stark, much-needed reminder for us, more than ever before, to come together as humans to fight hate, oppression, and greed. If we fail to do so, countless more will be denied their identity, liberty, and their right to self-determination.”

In The Family Man Season 2, Samantha Akkineni plays a highly skilled LTTE operative. Besides Samantha, the Amazon Prime Video series also stars Manoj Bajpayee, Priyamani, Sharib Hashmi, Shreya Dhanwanthary, Sunny Hinduja, Sharad Kelkar, Darshan Kumaar, Dalip Tahil, VipinKumar A Sharma, Seema Biswas, Asif Sattar Basra, Shahab Ali, Ashlesha Thakur, Vedant Sinha, Ravindra Vijay, Devadarshini Chetan, Mime Gopi, N Alagamperumal, Anandsami and Abhay Verma.