Samantha Akkineni, Shreya Dhanwanthary pen appreciation posts for Taapsee Pannu, leave her emotional

Actor Samantha Akkineni has shared an ‘appreciation post’ for her contemporary Taapsee Pannu on Instagram on Sunday. Samantha’s post read, “this is just a @taapsee appreciation post.. that’s all,” in response to which Taapsee wrote, “”Uff..thank you Sam…big hug to you,” along with a crying and heart emoticon.

Not just Samantha, even her The Family Man 2 co-star Shreya Dhanwanthary was all praise for the Baby actor. Shreya shared a selfie with the Pink actor on Instagram with “this is just a @taapsee appreciation post” as a caption. An overwhelmed Taapsee shared the post with a heart on her Instagram.

The appreciation posts came after Taapsee Pannu tweeted about the Income Tax Department’s raid on entities connected to her. On Saturday, the actor shared series of tweets, which read, “3 days of intense search of 3 things primarily 1. The keys of the “alleged” bungalow that I apparently own in Paris. Because summer holidays are around the corner. 2. The “alleged” receipt worth 5 crores to frame n keep for future pitching coz I’ve been refused that money before. 3. My memory of 2013 raid that happened with me according to our honourable finance minister..P.S- “not so sasti” anymore.”

Anurag Kashyap also shared a picture with the actor a few hours later, stating that the two are back on the sets of their upcoming film Dobaara. Sharing a picture on Instagram, Anurag wrote, “And we restart #DoBaaraa .. with all our love to all the haters.”

On the work front, while Samantha and Shreya are awaiting for the release of their Amazon Prime Video original The Family Man season 2, Taapsee has multiple projects to her credit. The Pink actor will be seen in Haseen Dilruba, Shabbash Mitthu and Looop Lapeta.