Kangana Ranaut calls Salman Rushdie’s stabbing ‘appalling’, Javed Akhtar says the attack was ‘barbaric’

Author Salman Rushdie was stabbed in the neck and torso while he was on the stage at a lecture in New York on Friday. He was airlifted to a hospital soon after. The authorities have identified the alleged attacker as Hadi Matar. Indian film celebrities have expressed their shock at the incident.
Kangana Ranaut called it an ‘appalling act’ and said that The Satanic Verses was ‘one of the greatest books’ of all time. “Another day another appalling act by jihadis, The Satanic Verses is one of the greatest books of its time… I am shaken beyond words… Appalling,” she wrote on Instagram. Javed Akhtar called the incident ‘barbaric’. He wrote on Twitter, “I condemn the barbaric attack on Salman Rushdie by some fanatic. I hope that NY police and the court will take the strongest action possible against the attacker.”
I condemn the barbaric attack on Salman Rushdie by some fanatic . I hope that NY police and the court will take the strongest action possible against the attacker .
Swara Bhasker wrote on Twitter, “Thoughts and prayers for #SalmanRushdie. Shameful, condemnable and dastardly this attack! #SalmanRushdieStabbed”
Filmmaker Onir spoke about ‘intolerance towards an artist’. He wrote on Twitter, “#SalmanRushdie is a reminder for all of us … about what is intolerance towards and artist. A disease that has been showing its ugly face of late way too often back home. Let’s not forget to condemn that as well.”
“The world is going insane. And we are all complicit. Even in our silence. Fingers and toes crossed in the hope #SalmanRushdie recovers soon,” wrote actor-director Nandita Das.
Salman Rushdie has long faced death threats for The Satanic Verses, which was banned in several countries upon publishing. Rushdie was a guest at Express Idea Exchange in 2013, where he said, “Yes, I would write The Satanic Verses again.”
