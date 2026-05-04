Salman Khan loses friend of 42 years, pens notes: ‘My bro died with a smile on his face’

Superstar Salman Khan lost his good friend for 42 years, Sushil Kumar. On Sunday night, the actor shared two emotional posts mourning the loss of his close friend. In his emotional notes, Salman spoke about the uncertainty of life and how death will come for all one day.
Salman Khan’s emotional post over a close friend’s death
Mourning the loss of his good friend, Sushil Kumar, Salman Khan shared a picture with him on Instagram. He wrote, “This guy has been a brother for 42 years, the nicest, kindest, most helpful, even if he was down and out, always smiling, dancing, and no pain no stress in the worst of situations. Be it financial, emotional, or physical, he used to say ki farak nai Painda sab theek hoga. Sushil Kumar is his name, or at least was his name till 5 minutes ago. Farewell, bro lived like a man, fought death like a freaking heavyweight champion. No tears for you, brother, only memories and laughter. My pra died with a smile on his face. Way to go, brother. Koi pehle koi baad mein all going to go, don’t know when and how toh kuch kar ke jao. Now enjoy your cigarettes and whisky, cheers bro, think I am going to miss you a bit.”
In another post, Salman shared a teary-eyed photo and wrote, “Jisko jaana hai, usse kabhi mat roko. Jis ko uss ko bulana tha woh toh jayega hi. Bulane ke chaar kaaran hain. Ek ke Sabko eventually jaana hai. 2. Achhe aadmi ko jaldi bula liya jaata hai. 3. Ki aapne Mother Earth ka rent, EMI, GST nahi bhara hai toh wo bharne ka ek chance hai. 4- last jo jaata hai vo hota hai ganda corrupt dishonest etc etc. Woh last jate hai, we will wait for them. Pehle na galat admi ka sar bheed crowd mai uthta tha wo kaat diya jaata tha yeh kab hua? Karma comes on their kin, and they don’t give a shit.”
The note further read, “Enjoy, my bro. You left this planet. Spoke to your wife, she knows you’ve left her for someone else there, haha. I wish I could abuse, be angry, or cry, which I do easily, but for you, not even one tear. I see people on social media saying “RIP” RSVP etc. You’re gone, bro. And I won’t call you a body, because you didn’t have one. So I will call you Sushil Kumar. No “rest in peace.” Wake the freaking hell up. Ahhhhh…Enjoy. Cheers, bro. Accha bhala chal raha tha tu mera liver and kidney kharaab kare ga, and this pic is who I am.”
Salman Khan on friendship
In 2020, during an interview with The Times Of India, Salman Khan shared that he takes a lot of time to become friends. Stating that all the friendships he has had have lasted for 2- decades and that he only has very close 4-5 friends. In 2025, in a conversation with nephew Arhaan Khan for his YouTube channel, Salman had spoken about the importance of loyalty in friendships and agreed that a man is known by the company he keeps.
Disclaimer: This article reflects on the profound loss of a long-term friendship and contains emotional themes of grief, mortality, and personal struggle. It is intended for informational and entertainment purposes and does not constitute professional advice regarding bereavement or mental health.
Nawaz Javed Kochra is a seasoned entertainment journalist at The Indian Express Online, bringing nearly a decade of expertise to the forefront of cultural reporting. With a focus on the television and Over-The-Top (OTT) landscapes, he has established himself as a prominent voice in the industry, known for his high-profile celebrity interviews and insightful coverage of the Indian entertainment sector.
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Nawaz holds a Master of Arts in Communication and Journalism from Mumbai University, providing him with a rigorous academic and ethical foundation. In his 11-year career, he has navigated through several of India's leading media houses, building a portfolio that spans digital, print, and broadcast media:
The Indian Express: Currently leads coverage of TV and OTT content, producing both written analysis and popular video interview segments.
Former Roles: He began his career at the iconic Stardust Magazine and later held key positions at Zoom TV, Zee Multimedia, MissMalini, Bollywood Bubble, and Raindrop Media.
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Nawaz’s beat is characterized by a blend of exclusive access and trend analysis. His core areas of expertise include:
Reality Television: Specialized coverage of major franchises like Bigg Boss, providing behind-the-scenes insights and winner profiles.
OTT Ecosystem: Tracking the shift from traditional cable to digital streaming platforms, with a focus on web series and digital premieres.
Celebrity Profiles & Interviews: Nawaz is celebrated for his ability to foster candid conversations with industry stalwarts, from music composers like Amaal Mallik to other TV legends.
Investigative Entertainment News: Reporting on sensitive industry developments, including legal disputes and personal stories of resilience within the acting community.
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With a reputation built on years of networking and credible reporting, Nawaz Kochra is a "known face" in the Mumbai media circuit. His work at The Indian Express adheres to the publication's "Journalism of Courage" standard, ensuring that even entertainment reporting is approached with accuracy, sensitivity, and transparency. His educational background and extensive tenure across diverse media platforms provide him with the authoritative perspective required to analyze the rapid evolution of Indian show business. ... Read More