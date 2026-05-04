Salman Khan loses friend of 42 years, pens notes: ‘My bro died with a smile on his face’

Superstar Salman Khan lost his good friend for 42 years, Sushil Kumar. On Sunday night, the actor shared two emotional posts mourning the loss of his close friend. In his emotional notes, Salman spoke about the uncertainty of life and how death will come for all one day.

Salman Khan’s emotional post over a close friend’s death

Mourning the loss of his good friend, Sushil Kumar, Salman Khan shared a picture with him on Instagram. He wrote, “This guy has been a brother for 42 years, the nicest, kindest, most helpful, even if he was down and out, always smiling, dancing, and no pain no stress in the worst of situations. Be it financial, emotional, or physical, he used to say ki farak nai Painda sab theek hoga. Sushil Kumar is his name, or at least was his name till 5 minutes ago. Farewell, bro lived like a man, fought death like a freaking heavyweight champion. No tears for you, brother, only memories and laughter. My pra died with a smile on his face. Way to go, brother. Koi pehle koi baad mein all going to go, don’t know when and how toh kuch kar ke jao. Now enjoy your cigarettes and whisky, cheers bro, think I am going to miss you a bit.”