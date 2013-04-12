Salman Khan’s team to play cricket match against MPs

Even though Mumbai Heroes (Salman Khan’s team in the CCL- Celebrity Cricket League) have had a very average run on the field of late,the whole team is now eagerly awaiting their next match that promises to be not just one-of-its-kind,but also first of its kind.

This time round,it will be a friendly match wherein their opponents will not be any other cricket team,but a set of young MPs (Members of Parliament) along with others. Aptly titled as ‘MP 11’,the team will have political names like Milind Deora,Dushyant Singh and Sachin Pilot,in addition to cricketing wizards like Navjot Singh Sidhu,Kirti Azad and Mohd. Azharuddin. On the other hand,Salman’s ‘Mumbai Heroes’ will have names like Suniel Shetty,Aftab Shivdasani,Sohail Khan Bobby Deol and others.

The match will be held on April 27 at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in New Delhi.

