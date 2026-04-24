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Salman Khan’s SVC63 to release on Eid 2027, Shah Rukh Khan announces King release with new teaser: ‘Darr nahi, dehshat hu’
Both Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan released new teasers of their upcoming films today. SRK's King will release on December 24 this year, and Salman's SVC63 will hit the theatres on Eid 2027.
Both Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan released new glimpses of their upcoming films today. While SRK revealed another teaser of King, announcing the film’s release date – December 24, Salman shared the film’s muhurat video – locked for Eid 2027. Soon after the announcements, fans flooded social media, expressing excitement about the lineup of projects.
Shah Rukh’s production house Red Chillies Entertainment confirmed the date with an action-packed clip on social media. The caption of the post read, “A ROAR loud enough to shake the KINGdom. #KING arriving on 24.12.2026. #ItsKINGTime.” Directed by Siddharth Anand, the teaser showcased the superstar performing intense stunts, and bloody, gory fights. King is also the big screen debut of SRK’s daughter Suhana Khan.
ALSO READ | Salman Khan doesn’t talk on set, Shah Rukh Khan his exact ‘opposite’, says co-star Govind Namdev
On the other hand, Salman took to his X handle and asked fans to have patience for this year’s Eid announcement. “Thoda durr ki sochna chahiye, that’s why announced Eid… Don’t worry, iss wali ka bhi bataenge when the time is right. Patience, thoda sa sabar… mere jitna hi intezar karna padega. Baherhaal jo aapka haal hai, woh hi mera bhi haal hai. (One should think a little ahead, that’s why I announced Eid. Don’t worry, we will reveal the other one at the right time. Have patience, just a little patience. You will have to wait as long as I am. The way you are feeling right now, I feel the same),” he wrote.
Thoda durr ki sochna chahiye, That’s why announced Eid….. Don’t worry iss wali ka bhi bataenge, when the time is right……
Patience, thoda sa sabar……
Mere Jitna he intezar karna padega,
Baherhaal jo apka haal hai wo hi mera bhi haal hai…. haha 🙏#Nayanthara… pic.twitter.com/nMGrfOj3DF
— Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) April 24, 2026
Earlier, the project was announced with a muhurat video, revealing the beginning of their shoot. Produced by Dil Raju under the banner of Sri Venkateswara Creations and directed by Vamshi Paidipally, SVC63 is being touted as an action-packed drama. For the unversed, Nayanthara had marked her Bollywood debut with Jawan in 2023, opposite Shah Rukh Khan.
Meanwhile, Salman Khan will also feature in the war drama Maatrubhumi. Helmed by Apoorva Lakhia, the movie is based on the 2020 Galwan Valley battle between India and China.
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