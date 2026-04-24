Salman Khan’s SVC63 to release on Eid 2027, Shah Rukh Khan announces King release with new teaser: ‘Darr nahi, dehshat hu’

Both Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan released new glimpses of their upcoming films today. While SRK revealed another teaser of King, announcing the film’s release date – December 24, Salman shared the film’s muhurat video – locked for Eid 2027. Soon after the announcements, fans flooded social media, expressing excitement about the lineup of projects.

Shah Rukh’s production house Red Chillies Entertainment confirmed the date with an action-packed clip on social media. The caption of the post read, “A ROAR loud enough to shake the KINGdom. #KING arriving on 24.12.2026. #ItsKINGTime.” Directed by Siddharth Anand, the teaser showcased the superstar performing intense stunts, and bloody, gory fights. King is also the big screen debut of SRK’s daughter Suhana Khan.