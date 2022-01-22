Main Chala: Salman Khan gets hair spa treatment in a village, Iulia Vantur makes an appearance. Watch

T-Series on Saturday released the romantic single ‘Main Chala’, performed by Guru Randhawa and Iulia Vantur. Starring Salman Khan and Pragya Jaiswal, the music video has been directed by Shabina Khan and Director Gifty. The ballad has been composed and written by Shabbir Ahmed.

Salman, whose look in the music video appears to be inspired by his last film release, Antim, is wearing a turban. Salman took to his social media platforms to unveil the music video. Sharing a few glimpses, he wrote, “Tune in to listen #MainChala. Song is out now!”

Guru Randhawa said in a statement, “I’m very excited that I could share this song with Iulia Vantur, who is not just a wonderful artist but also a warm person. Her tone is very distinct and takes the song to the next level. The track has turned out to be beautiful and I’m confident people will love it.”

Iulia Vantur, the Romanian singer and actor said, “Main Chala is a very soulful song, written with a lot of love. We’ve put our hearts in it and I hope it will touch people’s souls. I’m grateful for it, I’m grateful to Guru for believing in it, for making this song special, in his voice. He is an amazing artist, I appreciate him very much as a singer and as a person as well. I believe love will be welcomed in everyone’s hearts with Main Chala.”

Salman Khan previously appeared in the music videos Bhai Bhai and Tere Bina.