Salman Khan’s painting to be showcased along with the work of Raja Ravi Varma, actor is ’embarrassed yet delighted’

Salman Khan is excited to have his paintings showcased at an art exhibition. (Photo: Google Arts)

After impressing many with his acting and singing skills, Bollywood’s Dabangg Salman Khan is all set to showcase his another artistic skill — painting. The actor’s painting called ‘Immortals’ will be displayed at an art exhibition in Bengaluru. The actor is “awkward, embarrassed and yet delighted” since his work will be showcased along with the works of legendary artists like Raja Ravi Varma, Abanindranath Tagore and VS Gaitonde.

Salman shared the news on Twitter, “Awkward embarrassed n yet delighted, honoured, privileged n over the moon to display my work amongst such great artist n legends like Raja Ravi Varma, Abanindranath Tagore, & VS Gaitonde. In all humility, thank u for the honour! @gitanjalimaini @googlearts @agpworld #AGPWorld.”

Awkward embarrassed n yet delighted, honoured, privileged n over the moon to display my work amongst such great artist n legends like Raja Ravi Varma, Abanindranath Tagore, & VS Gaitonde. In all humility, thank u for the honour!@gitanjalimaini@googlearts @agpworld #AGPWorld https://t.co/0pQjNYGrE5 — Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) February 26, 2021

The organisers of the exhibition are “proud” to associate with Khan and also to help “him showcase his art, a hidden passion that the actor has nurtured for more than 15 years.” The show The Masters & The Modern, organised in collaboration with Google Arts, will open from Saturday at SGMF Bengaluru.

On Google Arts, Salman is described as a ‘versatile artist’. About his paintings, the website mentions, “His figures are impactful, devoid of emotion, but extremely arresting. Much like the characters, he brings to the canvas.”

Delighted to announce that @BeingSalmanKhan painting“Immortal”is displayed @ Sandeep & @gitanjalimaini Foundation alongside masters like Raja Ravi Varma & The Tagore’s @ the show Masters& Modern& can also be viewed on @googlearts on https://t.co/a0Bi44DmpZ. Thank you @Agpworld — Gitanjali Maini (@gitanjalimaini) February 26, 2021

On the films front, Khan has started the shoot of Pathan. The film has Shah Rukh Khan in the lead role. The Sultan actor reportedly has an extended cameo in Pathan. The actor, who wrapped up Bigg Boss 14 recently, revealed his line-up of films in 2021, on the stage of the reality show, where he also mentioned Pathan. He said, “When this show ends, we will move to Pathan, then Tiger (3) and later to Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali. And as eight months will pass, we will be anyway back with Bigg Boss season 15.”