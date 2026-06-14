Salman Khan’s new look grabs attention at Aamir Khan Productions’ 25th anniversary event

Aamir Khan’s debut production Lagaan is all set to complete 25 years on June 15, and the celebrations have already begun in style. Ahead of the milestone, the actor hosted a grand reunion in Mumbai on June 13, bringing together members of the cast and crew of the Oscar-nominated movie, along with several Bollywood celebrities. While the event was attended by stars such as Juhi Chawla, Imran Khan and Kareena Kapoor, it was Salman Khan who grabbed everyone’s attention.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Varinder Chawla (@varindertchawla)

The superstar arrived sporting a fresh look, featuring a neatly trimmed hairstyle and an all-black outfit paired with a silver chain. He confidently posed for the paparazzi before being joined by his Bajrangi Bhaijaan co-star Kareena Kapoor, who looked elegant in a soft pink churidar. The two happily posed together for photographs.

Host Aamir Khan later joined them, warmly welcoming Salman. The two superstars exchanged hugs, smiles and posed together, much to the delight of photographers and fans alike.

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The celebration also saw the presence of Kajol, Juhi Chawla and her husband Jay Mehta, along with Sophie Choudry, Vir Das, Sunil Grover, Zoya Akhtar and Shenaz Treasurywala.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Varinder Chawla (@varindertchawla)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Varinder Chawla (@varindertchawla)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Varinder Chawla (@varindertchawla)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Varinder Chawla (@varindertchawla)

Aamir Khan’s son Junaid Khan attended the event, while actor Imran Khan arrived with his girlfriend Lekha Washington. Aamir’s sisters, Nikhat Khan and Farhat Khan, were also present for the special evening. His daughter Ira Khan attended with her husband Nupur Shikhare.

Several members of the Lagaan cast, including Rajendra Nath Zutshi, Yashpal Sharma, Aditya Lakhia and Akhilendra Mishra, were seen at the reunion. Filmmakers Rajkumar Hirani, Ashutosh Gowariker and his wife Sunita Gowariker, also joined the celebrations.

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Apart from the star-studded guest list, the evening turned into a family affair for Aamir Khan. The actor posed with his fiancée Gauri Spratt, whom he is reportedly set to marry on July 4. The event also saw the presence of Kiran Rao and their son Azad Rao Khan, making the silver jubilee celebration even more special.