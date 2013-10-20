Salman Khan’s ‘Mental’ actress Sana Khan continues to be in trouble for minor girl’s kidnapping

The Bombay High Court said it cannot order quashing of the police case against actress Sana Khan for alleged involvement in the kidnapping of a minor girl as the evidence shows that her car was used in the crime.

The division bench of Justices S C Dharmadhikari and Gautam Patel was hearing a petition filed by Sana Khan,seeking quashing of the case registered by the neighbouring Navi Mumbai police.

“How can you say you are not connected when your BMW vehicle has been used? How can we quash this complaint?” the bench said.

The actress,who rose to fame after her stint in the sixth edition of reality show ‘Bigg Boss’,was granted anticipatory bail by a lower court in June. Naved and three of his friends were arrested.

Sana Khan,who will be seen opposite actor Salman Khan in the upcoming film ‘Mental’,has denied the allegations.

Additional public prosecutor Purnima Kantharia said that investigation was almost over and chargesheet would be filed within a week. Following this,Sana’s lawyer,advocate Ashok Sarogi,sought to withdraw the petition.

The court allowed it,saying that if Sana Khan was named as an accused in the chargesheet,”then she may adopt alternate remedies available to challenge it”.

According to Sanpada police,Khan’s nephew Naved Khan (18) and the 15-year-old complainant girl became friends on social network in November,and then started meeting. After a few months Naved proposed a marriage to her but the girl refused.

On April 30,when the girl was returning home in Sanpada,Naved,riding in BMW driven by Sana and accompanied by three of his friends,caught up with her. They allegedly tried to drag her in,but she managed to escape.

