Salman Khan’s Maatrubhumi: No script changes yet, film not submitted to CBFC, claims source

Salman Khan’s Maatrubhumi, originally scheduled to release on April 17, has faced multiple delays, with reports suggesting that its subject matter, centred on the India-China conflict, was behind the postponements. Recently, reports claimed that the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting had cleared the film for release after the makers incorporated the necessary changes. However, a source close to the development has refuted these claims, insisting that the film has not undergone any changes.

Speaking to SCREEN, a source close to film’s team said, “The film hasn’t changed at all and is being made exactly as planned, with the rumours about script tweaks or re-edits being completely baseless.”

The source also claimed that the film, originally based on Battle of Galwan, was not a war film.

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“Salman Khan has always been someone who brings out humanity and emotional weight in his cinema, with Bajrangi Bhaijaan being the prime example. He’ll never make a hate-war movie, and his stories are always rooted in love, and that’s what Maatrubhumi is,” the source added.

Explaining the delay, the source said the film is still undergoing post-production work and has not yet been submitted to the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC).

“Right now, we’re just wrapping up the final VFX, fine-tuning, and background score before applying for censorship. They haven’t submitted it yet because the Censor Board needs a near-complete cut to review,” the source told SCREEN.

From The Galwan Attack to Maatrubhumi: What changed?

Despite the latest clarification, the film’s journey has been marked by several changes and uncertainty over its release.

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It began on January 23, when the makers released the teaser, announcing that the film would arrive in theatres on April 17. However, the teaser drew criticism from sections of the Chinese media. The Ministry of External Affairs subsequently clarified that it had no involvement in the film.

In March, the first significant change came when the makers renamed the film from The Galwan Attack to Maatrubhumi: May War Rest in Peace. Soon after, uncertainty surrounding the film’s release began to grow.

Explaining the decision, director Apoorva Lakhia told HT City, “Changing the title may feel sudden to SK sir’s fans, but it was never an overnight decision. From the start, we had registered two titles — Battle of Galwan and Maatrubhumi. As we went through the journey of making our film, we realised it was never just about a battle. At its heart, the film is about humanity, empathy, and the silent battles our soldiers fight.”

He added, “Maatrubhumi: May War Rest in Peace captures that emotion and sacrifice far more truthfully. It reflects the soul of the story, preserving humanity even in the face of conflict. There’s also a song in the film by the same name, and the love it has received from audiences made the title feel even more right.”

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The film was subsequently postponed twice, with reports attributing the delays to its subject matter, which draws inspiration from the 2020 Galwan Valley clash between Indian and Chinese troops. The developments also came amid efforts by India and China to stabilise their bilateral relations.

Reports later emerged that the makers were reshooting portions of the film in Mumbai. A source quoted by Bollywood Hungama claimed that the version being developed was “highly-altered” compared with the material originally shot. Other reports suggested that the changes would portray India-China relations in a more positive light.

When reports claimed Maatrubhumi received an NOC from I&B Ministry

Adding to the speculation, Bollywood Hungama reported that the Information and Broadcasting Ministry had cleared a revised version of the Salman Khan-starrer for theatrical release.

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Quoting a source, the publication reported, “The officials of the I&B Ministry are now satisfied with the new version of Maatrubhumi submitted by the makers. Hence, they gave an NOC to the war saga last week. This means that the film can now be made available for public consumption.”

The report further claimed that Salman was eyeing November 13 for the film’s theatrical release.

However, the latest clarification to SCREEN contradicts reports that the film has undergone script changes or re-edits. The makers have also recently released the film’s second song, “Jai Hind”, keeping anticipation alive despite the uncertainty surrounding its release.

An official announcement confirming the film’s final release date is still awaited. Salman Khan was last seen in Sikandar, followed by a special appearance in Riteish Deshmukh’s Raja Shivaji.