Salman Khan’s look from Tiger 3 leaked, actor clicked shooting chase sequence in Russia. See photos

If you thought you would have to wait long for first rushes of Salman Khan’s Tiger 3, you are in for a surprise. The superstar’s fans caught him shooting for the much-awaited film in Russia. Salman and Katrina left for Russia a few days ago to shoot for the third installment of the Tiger franchise, being helmed by Maneesh Sharma.

A fan of Salman Khan on Sunday posted on social media a series of pictures from the sets of Tiger 3 showing Salman sporting a long brown beard as he shot for a car chase sequence. As the actor plays a spy in the film, the look could be one of his disguises. Another picture showed Salman posing with his Russian fans.

Salman Khan had begun shooting for Tiger 3 in Mumbai just before the second wave of the coronavirus struck India in March end. The film’s shoot was halted for four months until earlier this week when Salman and Katrina were snapped leaving for Russia for the current schedule. Tiger 3 also features Emraan Hashmi as the antagonist.

Salman is expected to return to India by October to shoot for Colors TV show Bigg Boss 15. The show’s first promo, featuring him and veteran star Rekha, released on Saturday. Rekha will be lending her voice for Bigg Boss 15 promos. While the date for the upcoming season hasn’t been announced, one can expect it to go on air as soon as Bigg Boss OTT wraps up as its finalists will enter the 15th season, besides new entrants.