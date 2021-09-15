Salman Khan’s Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali not shelved, will begin shooting in 2 months

As rumours of Salman Khan’s Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali‘ being shelved started doing the rounds earlier this week, the makers of the film, Nadiadwala Grandson, have dismissed the speculation and asserted that the film will go on floors soon.

On Tuesday, the production house tweeted that the upcoming Salman Khan and Pooja Hegde starrer is shelved after the failure of Khan’s Radhe: The Most Wanted Bhai with Disha Patatni.

We would like to deny all the #FakeNews #EmbarassingJournalism The set is being constructed & songs have already been recorded. Shooting begins in 2 Months 🙏@Koimoi https://t.co/sjztlUoX2a — Nadiadwala Grandson (@NGEMovies) September 12, 2021

While refuting the rumours of Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali being scrapped, Nadiadwala Grandson also gave an update on the film. They wrote, “The set is being constructed and songs have already been recorded. Shooting begins in 2 months.”

Salman Khan and other cast members of the film had already started preparing for the film after wrapping up Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai. Salman had announced the film in January last year, and it was scheduled for Eid 2021 release. However, the film has been delayed owing to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Salman is expected to start shooting for the Farhad Samji’s directorial after he wraps up Yash Raj Films’ Tiger 3 with Katrina Kaif.

Announcing my next film… KABHI EID KABHI DIWALI ….

STORY & PRODUCED BY SAJID NADIADWALA …

DIRECTED by FARHAD SAMJI… EID 2021 … #SajidNadiadwala @NGEMovies @farhad_samji @WardaNadiadwala @SKFilmsOfficial — Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) January 10, 2020

Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali will be helmed by Farhad Samji and is bankrolled by Salman Khan Films and Nadiadwala Grandson, with the story written by Sajid Nadiadwala.

While not much is known about Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali yet, Sajid Nadiadwala had earlier said in an interview, “I had started writing this film even before I started with Kick 2. Salman and I are collaborating after six years, and it feels just like our Judwaa days. Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali is a film with a very different approach, and we are sure the audience will love to see Salman in the avatar we have planned.”

Farhad Samji has earlier directed and written Akshay Kumar starrer Housefull 4. His film Bachchan Pandey with Kumar is awaiting release.