Salman Khan’s ex-girlfriend Somy Ali calls him ‘male chauvinist’, accuses him of physical abuse; deletes post

Former Bollywood actor Somy Ali has once again taken to social media to attack her former boyfriend and actor, Salman Khan. She shared an old picture of herself with Salman and wrote about being “physically abused” by him.

Somy wrote on Instagram, “More to come! Ban my show in India then threaten me with a lawsuit, you coward piece of sh*t. Screw your lawyer! I have 50 lawyers here to protect me from the cigarette burns, the physical abuse and the sodomy which you put me through and it lasted for years. So go f***kkkk yourself.”

She added, “You male chauvinistic pig. And shame on all the female actors who support this guy who has beaten several women. Shame on the male actors who support him. Bring it on you weakling and make sure you wear your insoles given your 5’6. It’s time to go to war. #truth #letsdoit #betterwatchoutsk #predator #womanbeater #its wartime #sadist.” Somy later deleted the post.

Earlier, Somy claimed to be a huge Salman Khan fan. The two even shared the screen in a movie which got shelved later. They were also involved in a romantic relationship. The relationship lasted almost a decade and during this time, Somy shared a wonderful relationship with Salman’s parents. In an earlier conversation with Zoom, she had shared that they broke up because Salman cheated on her.

In August this year, Somy had also called Salman a ‘woman beater’. She had written on Instagram, “A women beater, and not just me, but many. Stop worshiping him please. He’s a sadistic sick *#uk. You have no idea.”