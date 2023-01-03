Salman Khan’s fan travels 1100 km on bicycle to meet him, actor clicks pics with him and invites him for meal

Bollywood star Salman Khan has fan following in millions. And while many fans hope to meet their hero someday, one fan from Jabalpur, Madhya Pradesh was actually able to fulfill his wish recently to meet the actor.

Salman Khan was reportedly quite impressed to meet his die-hard fan called Sameer, who had travelled all of 1100 km on his bicycle to meet his idol. When the fan reached Khan’s residence, he was already in, and so the two were able to catch up. According to ETimes, the two also discussed Salman’s upcoming projects, including the highly anticipated actioner Tiger 3.

Later, fan accounts shared photos of the pair. Khan looked dapper in forest green pants and black t-shirt as he posed with his superfan and his cycle, which had Being Human (Khan’s brand) written all over it.

Salman Khan is also said to have invited Sameer inside for a meal and even arranged a place to stay for him while he was in the Maximum City, reported MensXP. The photos have been getting varied responses from users. While some appreciated Sameer’s dedication to meet Khan, others dismissed it as just another unnecessary act by a besotted fan.

One person wrote, “Bhai ho to aisa,” while another commented, “We love you.” One person made fun of the whole exercise and wrote, “I would not even cycle 1 km for this.” Yet another person wrote, “Salute to you both.”

On the work front, Salman Khan is looking forward to at least two releases — Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan and the Maneesh Sharma directorial Tiger 3, co-starring Katrina Kaif, and Emraan Hashmi as the antagonist.