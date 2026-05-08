Salman Khan’s brother Arbaaz Khan sells Mumbai apartment for Rs 6.5 crore

Superstar Salman Khan‘s brother Arbaaz Khan has sold an apartment in Mumbai for Rs 6.5 crore, as per property registration documents accessed by CRE Matrix. The transaction of the Andheri West apartment was registered on May 5, 2026. According to the document, the apartment is located in Tower B in the Runwal Elegante project at Lokhandwala Complex, near Infiniti Mall.

The apartment has a carpet area of 1,369 sq ft, which includes two car parking areas. As per the document, a stamp duty of Rs 39 lakh was also paid for the transaction.

In August 2025, Arbaaz Khan’s ex-wife Malaika Arora also sold her 1,369 sq ft apartment in Runwal Elegante, Andheri West, for Rs 5.30 crore. Several prominent Bollywood stars, including, Janhvi Kapoor, Sonali Bendre, Arshad Warsi, Sushmita Sen, Tabu, and Sonu Sood are residents in Mumbai’s Andheri West.