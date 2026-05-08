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Salman Khan’s brother Arbaaz Khan sells Mumbai apartment for Rs 6.5 crore
Salman Khan's brother, filmmaker Arbaaz Khan has sold his 1,369-sq-ft Mumbai apartment for Rs 6.5 crore.
Superstar Salman Khan‘s brother Arbaaz Khan has sold an apartment in Mumbai for Rs 6.5 crore, as per property registration documents accessed by CRE Matrix. The transaction of the Andheri West apartment was registered on May 5, 2026. According to the document, the apartment is located in Tower B in the Runwal Elegante project at Lokhandwala Complex, near Infiniti Mall.
The apartment has a carpet area of 1,369 sq ft, which includes two car parking areas. As per the document, a stamp duty of Rs 39 lakh was also paid for the transaction.
In August 2025, Arbaaz Khan’s ex-wife Malaika Arora also sold her 1,369 sq ft apartment in Runwal Elegante, Andheri West, for Rs 5.30 crore. Several prominent Bollywood stars, including, Janhvi Kapoor, Sonali Bendre, Arshad Warsi, Sushmita Sen, Tabu, and Sonu Sood are residents in Mumbai’s Andheri West.
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Earlier, Arbaaz Khan had bought an apartment for Rs 2.78 crore in Jogeshwari, according to property registration documents accessed by Zapkey. It had a carpet area of 1,243 sq ft, on the 27th floor of the Autograph Residency building on Link Road in Jogeshwari West, Mumbai. The documents showed that the house was purchased by Arbaaz at Rs 22,000 per sq ft, with two parking spaces,
The actor-filmmaker registered the transaction on February 17, 2026, along with a stamp duty of more than Rs 16 lakh and a registration fee of Rs 30,000. Last month, Arbaaz’s brother Sohail Khan also sold a commercial property in Andheri West worth Rs 5.90 crore. The 1,559 sq ft office space was located in the Arc One building on Link Road.
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