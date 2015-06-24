Salman Khan’s ‘Bajrangi Bhaijaan’ climax shot at Thajwas glacier in Kashmir

Salman Khan’s Bajrangi Bhaijaan climax was shot at the base of the Thajwas glacier outside Sonamarg, says director Kabir Khan.

No doubt Salman Khan’s films are incredible exciting and dramatic, but his forthcoming release ‘Bajrangi Bhaijaan’ has even gotten better.

Mainly shot in Kashmir, ‘Bajrangi Bhaijaan’ will feature some high-flying action and chase sequences. Director Kabir Khan was determined to shoot the climax scene at a special unexplored location in Kashmir and handpicked the spot himself.

It is said that the team shot for almost 45 days in beautiful locales of Kashmir. One did get a glimpse of the beautiful locales in the film’s first trailer.

“The Bajrangi Bhaijaan climax was shot at the base of the Thajwas glacier outside Sonamarg. Located at 10,000 feet above sea level… the 300 strong technical crew had to trek for an hour through snow every morning to reach the location. Added to this was were the 7000 extras that we had on set every day. Transporting them in hundreds of buses and then embarking on the hour-long trek was a huge logistical challenge for the production. To add to their woes was the sub zero temperatures and hail storms that would interrupt the shoot.,” said Kabir Khan who has previously worked with Salman in ‘Ek Tha Tiger’.

‘Bajrangi Bhaijaan’ was largely shot in Pahalgam, Chandanwadi, Sonmarg, Aru, and small towns near these places.

‘Bajrangi Bhaijaan’ which is Salman Khan’s first production also stars Kareena Kapoor Khan, Nawazuddin Siddiqui and child actress Harshali Malhotra.

