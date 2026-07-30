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‘Salman Khan ate biryani as his scalp was injected’: Producer on star’s odd hair treatment
Producer Shailendra Singh shares an unusual memory of Salman Khan undergoing scalp injections at his home in Galaxy Apartments while eating biryani. 'There's a price to pay to be a star, bro,' the actor said.
Film producer Shailendra Singh has shared an unusual behind-the-scenes memory from one of his meetings with Salman Khan, recalling how the actor underwent a hair treatment while casually eating biryani and chatting with him.
Speaking to Cyrus Broacha, Shailendra said the incident took place years ago at Salman’s Galaxy Apartments home during one of their regular Monday night get-togethers.
Shailendra recalls Salman’s unusual hair treatment
According to Shailendra, Salman had a peculiar habit of eating while facing a mirror, often carrying on conversations through his reflection.
“I went to Salman for a meeting at his place in Galaxy Apartments. In those days, we used to have Monday night parties. He was sitting at the dining table, eating, and looking at himself in the mirror. He likes to eat while looking in the mirror. There’s a small table in the kitchen with a mirror in front, so you’re sitting next to him, but you’re actually talking through the mirror.”
Shailendra said the atmosphere became even more surreal when a man walked in carrying medical equipment.
“He’s sitting there eating biryani—you know Salman, he enjoys his food, especially after a few drinks. Suddenly, this strange-looking guy walks in, puts on gloves, takes out a needle and starts injecting his scalp. I’m watching all of this in the mirror and thinking, ‘What the f* is going on here?'”
When he asked Salman what was happening, the actor had a matter-of-fact reply.
“He just said, ‘There’s a price to pay to be a star, bro.’ He kept eating while the treatment continued.”
Shailendra explained that he later learnt Salman was undergoing a PRP (Platelet-Rich Plasma) treatment, a procedure that uses a person’s own blood plasma to stimulate hair growth.
“At that time, I didn’t know what it was. I think everyone does it now—Hrithik does it, everybody does it. As you grow older and your hair starts thinning, you have to do these things.”
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Shailendra on his long friendship with Salman
This isn’t the first time Shailendra has spoken about Salman. Earlier this year, in an interview with Siddharth Kannan, the producer revealed that the two have known each other since before Salman became a Bollywood superstar.
According to Shailendra, their friendship dates back to his days in Cuffe Parade, where Salman would often visit to meet his then-girlfriend, Shaheen Jaffery. He described the actor as “all heart” but said the people around him had changed over the years.
“Salman and I go back to Cuffe Parade, where I used to live. He used to come there to meet his first girlfriend, Shaaheen Jaffery. Salman’s problem is that he is all heart. He’s an awesome guy, but the company he keeps is strange,” Shailendra remarked.
Shailendra also shared how he believes stardom transformed Salman.
“Salman is a tiger, but now he’s tamed. He was born a tiger in the jungle; now he’s a tiger in a zoo. Success makes you cautious, even fearful. Then people surround you, constantly telling you that you’re the boss and everyone else is wrong.”
Recalling their friendship during Salman’s peak years, Shailendra said they had a standing tradition of partying every Monday night in Bandra.
“For three years, Salman and I had a tradition. Every Monday night, we would party together in Bandra,” Shailendra recalled.
How his friendship with Salman ended
In the same interview, Shailendra also revealed how his long-standing friendship with Salman eventually came to an end. He said he had approached the actor with a commercial film titled Captain, hoping the two would collaborate, but the meeting didn’t go as planned.
“Our friendship was very strong, so I went to him and said I wanted to make this film with him—a full-fledged commercial project. But when I went to meet him, he had called several people into the meeting. That was my last meeting with Salman. I felt deeply insulted,” Shailendra said.
He claimed he had wanted to discuss the project with Salman privately, but the actor insisted the conversation happen in front of everyone. Shailendra said he felt Salman had treated their friendship too casually, and that meeting turned out to be the last time they saw each other.
Disclaimer: This article contains anecdotal accounts of celebrity experiences and cosmetic procedures for entertainment and informational purposes only. It should not be taken as medical advice or endorsement of any treatment, and readers should consult a qualified healthcare professional regarding any medical or cosmetic procedures.
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