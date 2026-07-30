‘Salman Khan ate biryani as his scalp was injected’: Producer on star’s odd hair treatment

Film producer Shailendra Singh has shared an unusual behind-the-scenes memory from one of his meetings with Salman Khan, recalling how the actor underwent a hair treatment while casually eating biryani and chatting with him.

Speaking to Cyrus Broacha, Shailendra said the incident took place years ago at Salman’s Galaxy Apartments home during one of their regular Monday night get-togethers.

Shailendra recalls Salman’s unusual hair treatment

According to Shailendra, Salman had a peculiar habit of eating while facing a mirror, often carrying on conversations through his reflection.

“I went to Salman for a meeting at his place in Galaxy Apartments. In those days, we used to have Monday night parties. He was sitting at the dining table, eating, and looking at himself in the mirror. He likes to eat while looking in the mirror. There’s a small table in the kitchen with a mirror in front, so you’re sitting next to him, but you’re actually talking through the mirror.”