Salman Khan wraps up Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, shares photo: ‘Blockbuster loading’

Salman Khan has wrapped up the shooting of his film, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. The actor took to Instagram and shared a photo of himself with a pink background. Directed by Farhad Samji, the film also stars Pooja Hegde, Shehnaaz Gill, Bhagyashree and Bhumika Chawla among others.

Salman captioned his post, “#KisiKaBhaiKisikiJaan shooting complete … #eid2023.”

One fan commented, “CONGRATULATIONS 👏 Can’t Wait.” Another wrote, “Evergreen! All the best.” Prateek Sehajpal, who featured in Salman Khan’s hosted Bigg Boss, commented, “Good luck, Bhai.” Others noted ‘Blockbuster loading’, while fan wrote, “Bhai is literally trolling age.”

The teaser released last year, which featured Salman pulling some stunts, as usual. The promo showed several action-packed moments from the film, including a chase sequence on a train, and and some usual heated combat that Salman is well known for. “Sahi ka hoga sahi, galat ka galat,” says Salman’s character in the opening moments of the teaser, as we cut from a shot of him riding a bike in the desert to a close-up of the actor’s iconic bracelet. When Pooja Hegde’s character asks what his name is, he replies, “Mera koi naam nahi hai, lekin main Bhaijaan naam se jaana jaata hoon.” The film appears to borrow from the South hits, as Salman is seen in a lungi quite often.

There’s much excitement surrounding the film as Salman Khan hasn’t featured in a theatrical release in a main role since Antim, which went quickly to OTT . He appeared in a cameo in Chiranjeevi’s 2022 film GodFather and also seen in Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan, where he appeared in his Tiger avatar. Salman also has Tiger 3 with Katrina Kaif in the pipeline.