Salman Khan wraps up Dabangg 3’s first schedule

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan has wrapped up the first schedule of Dabangg 3. Salman took to Twitter to announce the wrap up of the first schedule. He posted a photo featuring himself as Chulbul Pandey. Along with the picture, he wrote, “Finally #maheshwar schedule over #dabangg3 @PDdancing @arbaazSkhan @Nikhil_Dwivedi”

Earlier in a video, Salman and Arbaaz Khan had informed fans that Indore is their birthplace.

The Dabangg 3 shoot started on April 1. Since day one, Salman has been very active on social media and has kept his fans up-to-date about the shoot’s progress.

Apart from Salman and Arbaaz, the film will see Sonakshi Sinha reprise her role as Rajjo. The actor made her Bollywood debut with the first installment in the Dabangg series. While talking about the third installment, Sonakshi informed fans that the new film has elements of earlier installments.

“It is prequel and present (sic). There is a backstory to my character as well. Also, a lot of team members are the same, right from the camera crew to costume department to assistant directors, etc. Prabhudheva sir has joined us as a director and I am happy he is working on this film,” Sonakshi told PTI.

Dabangg series started in 2010. The film, which marked Arbaaz Khan’s debut as a producer, became a blockbuster. While the first film was directed by Abhinav Kashyap, the second film was helmed by producer-actor Arbaaz Khan. However, the third installment is being directed by National-award winner Prabhudheva, who last worked with Salman in 2009 hit film Wanted.

Dabangg 3 is expected to release in December this year.