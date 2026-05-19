When Salman Khan tried to woo Katrina Kaif with a flower in his teeth after a fight

Long before Mumbai’s restaurants became paparazzi zones, Olive Bar & Kitchen was one of the city’s most popular celebrity hangout spots. Tucked away in Bandra, the restaurant was known for hosting actors, filmmakers and cricketers away from the public eye. Many stories from those years never made headlines because the restaurant maintained strict privacy for its guests. Now, AD Singh, founder of Olive Bar & Kitchen, has opened up about one such moment involving former couple Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif from their dating days.

Speaking to ET Now, Singh recalled how Salman and his brothers were regulars at the restaurant during the early 2000s. Katrina, who had just arrived in India and was working on her debut film Boom, would also often visit because the film’s office was located nearby. Over time, the two grew close and eventually started dating.

Recalling those days, Singh said, “Salman and his brothers used to come here a lot in the earlier days, and Katrina came to India while working on Boom. The maker’s office was nearby, so she used to come here often too. Over a period of time, Salman and Katrina got together.”

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Salman’s filmy gesture for Katrina

He then revealed that one evening, Katrina arrived at the restaurant with a group of her friends, while Salman entered later with his brothers. Things, however, did not seem normal between the two.

“One day, she came in with a bunch of girls without Salman or his family, and Salman arrived a bit later with his brothers. Katrina was ignoring him, maybe because of some fight,” Singh recalled.

According to him, Salman then made a dramatic attempt to patch things up — almost like a scene straight out of a Bollywood film.

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“As the evening went on, we suddenly saw Salman pick up a flower from one of our vases and walk past her table with the flower in his teeth, in classic movie style,” he said.

The gesture quickly caught the attention of everyone at the restaurant, including Katrina’s friends, who reportedly encouraged her to forgive him.

“He did it again while coming back, and the girls started saying to Katrina, ‘Come on, come on, forgive him.’ By the end of the evening, they left together,” Singh added.

Salman and Katrina’s relationship

Salman and Katrina reportedly dated for around four years before parting ways in 2010. Even after the breakup, the two maintained a warm equation and continued to work together on several films. Interestingly, one of their biggest collaborations happened soon after their split.

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Director Kabir Khan had earlier revealed that casting the former couple together in Ek Tha Tiger was not easy because they had recently broken up. During an appearance on Mashable India’s Bombay Dream chat show, Kabir Khan recalled meeting Salman Khan at his Mumbai residence along with Aditya Chopra to discuss Ek Tha Tiger. Kabir revealed that Katrina Kaif had already been finalised for the role of Zoya before Salman came on board for the film.

Recalling the moment, Kabir said, “We were going back from Salman’s house, the day he’d finally said yes. Because Katrina had already been signed. If there’s one actor I’d call family in this industry, it’s Katrina. She’s extremely close to me, to Mini, to my kids. Now Vicky’s also somebody who’s such an integral part of our family. So, Katrina had already been signed. She was Zoya. And then we went to Salman.”

Kabir further shared that the film was being cast at a time when Salman and Katrina had reportedly broken up, making the situation slightly awkward.

“This was the stage where they’d broken up, so it wasn’t comfortable. I told him I want Katrina, and he knew my connection with Katrina. Adi and I were driving back from Galaxy Apartments to Yash Raj, and we were silent. We’d just cast Salman Khan for the first time, and for five or 10 minutes he was silent, then he says, ‘Yaar bahut badi casting hai (This is a major casting coup).’ Aditya Chopra saying this… And the next day we announced it,” Kabir added.

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Despite the awkward phase, Ek Tha Tiger became a massive hit and went on to launch one of Bollywood’s most successful spy franchises. Salman and Katrina later reunited in Tiger Zinda Hai, Tiger 3 and Bharat, proving that their on-screen chemistry remained as strong as ever.