Salman Khan visits Ram Charan in Hyderabad amid Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali shoot

Salman Khan is currently shooting in Hyderabad for his upcoming film which is tentatively titled Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali. Amid the shoot, it seems like the actor took out time to meet RRR actor Ram Charan at his house. In a photo, Salman Khan is happily seen posing with Ram and Venkatesh. The picture also featured Salman’s Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali co-star Pooja Hegde and Ram’s wife Upasana Kamineni.

The photo was shared on Ram and Upasana’s paw-friend Rhyme’s Instagram account. “I am one lucky puppy. Love, hugs and cuddles – all for me,” the caption of the post read. As soon as the photo was posted, it went viral.

Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali will also mark Bigg Boss 13 fame Shehnaaz Gill’s Bollywood debut. The actor recently wrapped the first schedule of the film. Currently, the team is shooting for the movie in Hyderabad. Later, they will shoot major portions of the film in north India.

Directed by Farhad Samji, the movie also stars Siddharth Nigam and ‎Raghav Juyal. Earlier this year, the director surprised fans by sharing Salman’s look from the film in which the actor sported long locks. Apart from this movie, which is touted to be a family entertainer, Salman is looking forward to the release of Tiger 3, which also stars Katrina Kaif. On Saturday, Shah Rukh Khan shared that Salman is going to be a part of Pathaan.