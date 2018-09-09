Salman Khan and adorable nephew Ahil bond over art, watch video

Salman Khan with nephew Ahil. Salman Khan with nephew Ahil.

Salman Khan’s childlike nature is not hidden from his fans. In a new video shared by the star’s sister Arpita Khan Sharma, the actor is seen indulging in some artwork with adorable nephew Ahil. Salman, who has often shared his painting skills with fans, is seen teaching Ahil how to paint.

The actor can be seen teaching his nephew different ways to paint as the little one enjoys every moment with his Mamu. This is not the first time we have seen Salman and Ahil being their adorable selves on social media. The first time we saw the two together was during the release of Sultan when Salman and Ahil were seen playing tug of war.

On the work front, Salman is launching Ahil’s father Aayush Sharma with his next production venture, Loveratri. The film also stars another debutant, Warina Hussain.

Post Loveratri, Salman will be seen in Bharat. The actor has been preparing hard for the movie. He recently shot the first schedule of the film in Malta along with Katrina Kaif. Directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, the film will head to theatres next year.

Not just films, Salman has had a busy year on television as well. He’s hosted Dus Ka Dum, which ends on September 9. Later, he would be seen as a host on controversial yet much-awaited show Bigg Boss, which returns with its twelfth season. The show will air on Colors channel from September 16 onwards.

