Salman Khan wishes Shah Rukh Khan on his 56th birthday: ‘Aaj apne bhai ka birthday hai’

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan turned 56 today and received an outpouring of love from fans, colleagues and friends, including Salman Khan.

Sharing a photo of himself and SRK, Salman wrote on Twitter, “Aaj apne bhai ka birthday hai . Happy birthday mere bhai.”

Aaj apne bhai ka birthday hai . Happy birthday mere bhai .. @iamsrk pic.twitter.com/EdID189UM7 — Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) November 2, 2021

Salman Khan was among the first celebrities to visit Shah Rukh Khan after his son Aryan Khan was arrested in a drugs bust case. Aryan was released on bail on October 29, but with a few conditions.

Meanwhile, Swara Bhasker wrote an emotional post for SRK. It read, “Happy happy birthday to the man whose onscreen persona I’ve loved since 1995 & whose offscreen self I’ve admired for 1 more reason, every single time I’ve met him. @iamsrk sir wish you every joy & May even your darkest hour be dispelled by the love u have inspired in millions.”

Happy happy birthday to the man whose onscreen persona I’ve loved since 1995 & whose offscreen self I’ve admired for 1 more reason, every single time I’ve met him. @iamsrk sir wish you every joy & May even your darkest hour be dispelled by the love u have inspired in millions! ✨ pic.twitter.com/1ikNKun53x — Swara Bhasker (@ReallySwara) November 2, 2021

Director Hansal Mehta wrote a post professing his admiration for Shah Rukh Khan, calling him a superstar. He also recalled how SRK had transferred funds and saved numerous lives at a hospital ‘without creating a fuss’. “Why @iamsrk is a superstar forever and why I love him. I’ve interacted with SRK thrice – once on twitter and on another occasion briefly at a party. The third time is why for me he will always be a true star,” he tweeted.

Why @iamsrk is a superstar forever and why I love him. I’ve interacted with SRK thrice – once on twitter and on another occasion briefly at a party. The third time is why for me he will always be a true star. I was seeking help for a child who was.. pic.twitter.com/JSgnwnj24H — Hansal Mehta (@mehtahansal) November 2, 2021

Several other celebrities including Kareena Kapoor Khan, Madhuri Dixit, Alia Bhatt, and Anushka Sharma took to their Instagram accounts to wish Shah Rukh Khan.