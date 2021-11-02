scorecardresearch
Tuesday, November 02, 2021
Salman Khan wishes Shah Rukh Khan on his 56th birthday: ‘Aaj apne bhai ka birthday hai’

Salman Khan took to his social media accounts and wished Shah Rukh Khan a happy birthday.

New Delhi
November 2, 2021 8:42:03 pm
Along with the birthday wish, Salman Khan shared a photo of himself and Shah Rukh Khan.

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan turned 56 today and received an outpouring of love from fans, colleagues and friends, including Salman Khan.

Sharing a photo of himself and SRK, Salman wrote on Twitter, “Aaj apne bhai ka birthday hai . Happy birthday mere bhai.”

Salman Khan was among the first celebrities to visit Shah Rukh Khan after his son Aryan Khan was arrested in a drugs bust case. Aryan was released on bail on October 29, but with a few conditions.

Also Read |When Shah Rukh Khan was asked if having children affected his career: 10 times SRK proved he’s the king of sass

Meanwhile, Swara Bhasker wrote an emotional post for SRK. It read, “Happy happy birthday to the man whose onscreen persona I’ve loved since 1995 & whose offscreen self I’ve admired for 1 more reason, every single time I’ve met him. @iamsrk sir wish you every joy & May even your darkest hour be dispelled by the love u have inspired in millions.”

Director Hansal Mehta wrote a post professing his admiration for Shah Rukh Khan, calling him a superstar. He also recalled how SRK had transferred funds and saved numerous lives at a hospital ‘without creating a fuss’. “Why @iamsrk is a superstar forever and why I love him. I’ve interacted with SRK thrice – once on twitter and on another occasion briefly at a party. The third time is why for me he will always be a true star,” he tweeted.

Several other celebrities including Kareena Kapoor Khan, Madhuri Dixit, Alia Bhatt, and Anushka Sharma took to their Instagram accounts to wish Shah Rukh Khan.

