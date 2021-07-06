Salman Khan wishes action superstar Sylvester Stallone a happy birthday: ‘Keep punching’

July 6, 2021 9:04:43 pm
Bollywood superstar Salman Khan on Tuesday shared a birthday wish for Hollywood’s veteran action star Sylvester Stallone. The Bhai of Hindi film industry took to his Twitter handle to share the post.
Posting a photo of Stallone, Salman tweeted, “Wishing u a v happy bday @TheSlyStallone .. good health, love happiness n more power to u. Keep punching!”
Wishing u a v happy bday @TheSlyStallone .. good health, love happiness n more power to u. Keep punching! pic.twitter.com/plgWivfVaY
— Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) July 6, 2021
Salman Khan x Sylvester Stallone 😍🔥 pic.twitter.com/kyJUfuAqD2
— 💫 A N K U S H 💫 (@iBeingAnkush) July 6, 2021
This tweet is an emotion for salmaniacs
Happy Birthday @TheSlyStallone sir pic.twitter.com/ZU6eJXI03e
— Dr Nihal Mohammad S (@Being_Nihal133) July 6, 2021
Following this, fans quickly started comparing the two celebrities and one even shared a screenshot of a social media post when Stallone had complimented Khan and had asked him to collaborate with him on an actioner! “This tweet is an emotion for salmaniacs Happy Birthday @TheSlyStallone sir,” read the fan’s post.
Interestingly, Salman Khan starrer Sultan also celebrated its release anniversary today. The sports drama had hit the screens on this day in 2016. A few people shared posters of Salman’s Sultan and Stallone’s Rocky side by side to mark the occasion. One user commented, “The best actor who totally lived the character of Sultan Ali Khan.❤ Eagerly waiting to see u in such power pack performance once again. Love u Sultan.”
On the work front, Salman Khan was last seen in Radhe.
