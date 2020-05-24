Salman Khan will release new song to mark Eid celebrations

Salman Khan will treat his fans to a song on Eid, this Monday. (Photo: Salman Khan/Instagram) Salman Khan will treat his fans to a song on Eid, this Monday. (Photo: Salman Khan/Instagram)

Salman Khan has always made sure to treat his fans with either a film release or a first look of his next on Eid. However, this year, due to lockdown, all the projects have been put on halt. But that has not stopped Khan from giving Eidi to his fans. Salman, who is exploring his singing and composing abilities during the lockdown, will treat fans to a song on Monday.

“Continuing his tradition of bringing Salman Khan extravaganza to his fans, this year the superstar will not be bringing a film due to the lockdown but a special Eid song tomorrow for his fans, keeping his date,” a statement from the actor’s team read.

This is the third song coming from the superstar after “Pyaar Korona,” an audio song, and “Tere Bina,” a video-song which also featured Jacqueline Fernandez.

At present, Salman Khan is living with some of his friends and family members at his Panvel farmhouse.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd