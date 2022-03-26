Salman Khan shares a glimpse of his relaxing weekend, fans say ‘Tiger abhi zinda hai’

Salman Khan has had a relaxing start to his weekend. The actor on Saturday shared photos of himself, in which he is taking a dip in a pond amid nature. While Salman did not caption the photo, his fans had many things to say about the actor. One fan called him “The Godfather of Bollywood,” while another Instagram user wrote, “Tiger abhi zinda hain.”

Salman is taking some time off from work. Earlier this week, he wrapped shooting for Chiranjeevi’s next, titled Godfather.

Welcoming Salman on board, Chiranjeevi wrote, “Your entry has energized everyone & the excitement has gone to next level. Sharing screen with you is an absolute joy. Your presence will no doubt give that magical #KICK to the audience.” Godfather director Mohan Raja thanked Salman for making the shoot “comfortable and memorable.”

“Finished an Amazing Schedule with the Mighty Man,Sweetness Personified Dearmost Bhai @beingsalmankhan Thanks Bhai for Making this So Comfortable and So Memorable And Thanks to OUR pillar of Support @kchirutweets for making this happen for Our (sic),” Mohan tweeted along with a video, which featured pictures of Salman on the sets of Godfather.

Godfather is the official remake of the Malayalam blockbuster Lucifer, which originally starred Mohanlal in the lead and marked the directorial debut of Prithviraj.

Salman, on the other hand, has Tiger 3 in the pipeline. He will reunite with Katrina Kaif in the film, directed by Maneesh Sharma.