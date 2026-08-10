‘Salman Khan was in a lot of pain’: 114-kg Govinda told star ‘he doesn’t look like a hero’

Actors Govinda and Salman Khan have been friends for over four decades. Besides starring together in the 2007 film Partner, Govinda played a major supportive role in Salman’s early struggling days. In a recent interview, the veteran actor recalled his conversation with Salman Khan before beginning the shoot of their comedy drama. Govinda recalled the difficult phase in Salman’s life and the advice he gave him at the time.

During a conversation with ANI, Govinda revealed that Salman Khan was going through a painful period at the time. “Salman was going through a lot of pain and distress. And when someone is troubled by himself, whether it is because of love, hopes, or expectations, there is no one else who can really cure that. So, he had become very withdrawn. I thought I should introduce him to satya (truth), so we sat together and had a drink. While we were drinking, I told him, ‘Salman, you’ve looked outward enough. Now look within yourself’,” he shared.