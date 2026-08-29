‘Salman Khan was high, we had a scuffle’: Subhash Ghai says Salim Khan made actor apologise

In 2008, Subhash Ghai collaborated with Salman Khan for Yuvvraaj. However, the filmmaker’s association with the actor came after a major fallout between the two, during which Salman allegedly abused Ghai at a party. The situation became serious enough for Salman’s father, veteran screenwriter Salim Khan, to intervene and ask his son to apologise to the filmmaker.

In a recent interview with Times Now, Subhash Ghai recalled how he eventually ended up working with Salman on the 2008 film. He said, “For Yuvvraaj, Salman Khan’s brother approached me and said, ‘Why don’t you make a film with Salman?’ I said, ‘Is Salman keen? Because I have never worked with him.’ He said, ‘He is keen.’ After this, I wrote a story. My challenge is that I must cast an actor in a role he has never done before.”

Despite featuring Salman Khan alongside Anil Kapoor and Katrina Kaif, Yuvvraaj failed to make an impact at the box office.

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Analysing what went wrong with the film, Ghai suggested that Salman’s star image may have worked against the character. “But sometimes these characters don’t work because the star dominates the character. He plays himself rather than the character. Stars become a caricature of their own after a point. How many times can you repeat yourself? Hats off to Bachchan sir (Amitabh Bachchan) that he has done so many characters,” he said.

In the same interview, Ghai also recalled the incident that eventually led to him and Salman becoming friends and, later, collaborators.

“Before the film, we had a fight. Hatha paai hui (we had a scuffle). Then his father scolded him,” he recalled.

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Explaining what led to the altercation, Ghai said, “We were at a party. Salman was high. He was saying something wrong when I told him, ‘Don’t say that.’ He had some issue with me. He asked me, ‘Why did you do this or that?’ I said it is my decision as a director. He started abusing [me], I asked him not to do that. We had a spat there.”

The argument became serious enough for Salim Khan to step in and resolve the matter between his son and the filmmaker.

“The very next morning, Salim saheb called me and told me that Salman told all of these things to his mother. He said, ‘I have scolded him.’ He sent Salman to my house to apologise to me. And he came. He politely apologised, after which I fell in love with him because he respected his father so much. I let go of that issue. We often visited each other. After that, we did a film together,” Ghai recalled.

Ghai has previously praised Salman on several occasions. Speaking to WildFilmsIndia, the filmmaker once said, “Salman Khan never gets nervous no matter what. No matter the number of crises and problems in his life, he might become sad, but never nervous.”

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In the same interview, Ghai also recalled how Salman had politely declined to give interviews during the promotions of Yuvvraaj.

“If you are saying, I will do it, but I usually don’t because media interviews expect us to be politically correct. And if I end up uttering something incorrect about the film, people or myself, it will become a huge controversy. I am happy alone and I like to stay away from the media,” Salman had said.