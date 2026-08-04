Salman Khan wants Sohail Khan to stop blaming himself for divorce: ‘It really damaged you’

As reality show Alliance inches closer to its grand finale, the latest episode saw Salman Khan make a special appearance. The actor greeted the contestants warmly, sharing heartfelt moments with his brother Sohail Khan. During his appearance, Salman also reflected on Sohail and Seema’s relationship, divorce, and the emotional toll it took on his brother.

Earlier on the show, Sohail had taken complete responsibility for the breakdown of his marriage. Reacting to that, Salman said, “So, my dear and noble brother took all the blame upon himself. But I know, as a brother, how much he tried. It didn’t work out, it didn’t work, and that’s fine. But it really damaged him. If he hadn’t been married with children, then it would’ve been a completely different scenario altogether. But then, for his two kids, he kept trying and trying and trying. I’m sure Seema must have also tried, but it affected him, and it still affects him.”

Salman also admitted that he was initially apprehensive about Sohail and Seema sharing the same space on the show. “I was afraid that if these two come together, because once something is over, then let it be like that.” Mini Mathur, however, pointed out how gracefully the two handled the situation, saying, “But it was very graceful.” Later, Salman had a private conversation with Sohail, where he praised his journey on the show but urged him not to shoulder the entire blame for the marriage ending. “The thing is, you’re taking some of the blame on yourself, right? You’re saying that whatever happened was somehow because of your mistake. But it’s obvious there are two sides to every story. I understand that you won’t say that it was mutual.”

Salman went on to reveal that he had recently read an interview in which Seema had described their relationship as “toxic.” “It said that as a couple it was toxic, it wasn’t good, and you had your fights, which every couple has. But the decision is for you to stay in the relationship or to leave, whatever the choices were. and I know, as a brother, what we saw. Alvira, Arpita, everyone saw how much you tried. I’m sure she tried too. But at that point in time, call it fate, call it circumstances, call it the situation, things were simply not in your favour. You tried as much as you possibly could.”

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‘Start dating someone’

He further added, “You know where all of this started, from that one picture. And then it just kept escalating. It became worse and worse until it reached a point where you couldn’t stop it. No matter how much you tried to convince yourself or wanted to stay in the relationship, you just couldn’t stop what was happening.” Expressing happiness over the equation Sohail and Seema now share, Salman said, “And now that chapter is over. I’m glad things are normal between you now.”

He concluded by saying, “From the time you got married until you got separated, it was difficult for you. But I hope you’re okay now. Start dating someone now? Move on.”

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What Sohail Khan said?

In an earlier episode of Alliance, after Kunal Kemmu welcomed Seema to the show, he asked Sohail how he felt about his ex-wife joining the competition. Welcoming her warmly, Sohail said, “It feels lovely. I have lived with this beautiful lady for 25 years. Let me admit on national television that if there were any mistakes, I will take the onus and responsibility for them.”

Later, while Sohail was preparing green tea for Seema, Nikhil Chinappa asked him, “Aurat ghar ko bigaad bhi sakti hai aur bana bhi sakti hai. Aapke ghar mein kiska haath tha? (A woman can either make or break a home. Who was responsible in your case?)” Responding to the question, Sohail said, “At that time, kaam theek nahi chal raha tha (my work wasn’t going well), so I wasn’t in the right frame of mind. Because of my behaviour, I lost someone I really loved.”

He further added, “Live civil, be happy. She is the mother of my two beautiful children, so more than love, I have immense respect for Seema. This will always remain a memorable show for me. Though we are separated, this show has brought us back together to talk and confide in one another. There was a missing link between us, and this show helped reconnect it.”

Sohail Khan and Seema Sajdeh got married in 1998 and divorced in 2022. They are parents to two sons, Nirvaan and Yohan.