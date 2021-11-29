Salman Khan visits Sabarmati Ashram, spins charkha. See photos

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan, who is in the city of Ahmedabad to promote his movie Antim: The Final Truth, paid a visit to the Sabarmati ashram in his personal capacity. The ashram visit was followed by a promotional event at a multiplex in Ahmedabad.

Khan arrived at the ashram around noon and took a tour of the Hriday Kunj, which was the residence of Mahatma Gandhi and Kasturba Gandhi till 1930, and even tried his hand at the charkha. An ashram official revealed that “he could surprisingly weave out a thread, which is otherwise difficult for those trying out a charkha fo the first time.” Khan was also gifted a charkha replica.

Visitors at the ashram were taken by surprise even as he posed for pictures. Signing off in the ashram visitors’ book, Khan wrote, “I am so privileged (sic) to come here I absolutely love it its a great honour will neve forget this place ever 1st time on the charka was fun amazing lots of Respect God Bless Gandhiji’s soul the father of the nation hope to visit again when I come back to learn more…”

Here are all the photos from Salman Khan’s Sabarmati visit:

According to an official from the Sabarmati Ashram Preservation and Memorial Trust (SAPMT), which manages the ashram at present, the actor’s PR agency had contacted last night informing of a visit. “It was confirmed last night that that he is expected to visit on Monday morning following, which we informed his agency that there are certain rules that will be required to be followed in the ashram, such as he cannot promote his movie. They readily agreed and told us that this is completely a personal visit of his. The entire visit lasted about 12-15 minutes and he was very amazed by the ashram and surprised that we had maintained Gandhi’s residence so well. It was his first visit and he was keen to visit again.”

The Sabarmati ashram has been in the news on account of the centrally funded Rs 1200 crore redevelopment project that has been initiated by the Gujarat government and Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation.