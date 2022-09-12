scorecardresearch
Monday, Sep 12, 2022

Salman Khan visits Jain monk Acharya Vijay Hansratnasur during his 180 days fast

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan took time out of his schedule to visit Jain monk Acharya Vijay Hansratnasur.

Salman KhanSalman Khan met Jain monk Acharya Vijay Hansratnasur.

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan never fails to astound his audience with his generosity and work for the community. Recently, Salman met Jain monk Acharya Vijay Hansratnasur during his 180 days of fasting. The actor was shocked by the fact that Acharya Vijay Hansratnasur is fasting for 180 days for the sixth time and that’s why he planned the visit.

According to followers of Acharya, Salman sought blessings from the monk and he also learnt various aspects and rituals of Jainism.

The 56-year-old Jain monk ended his 180 days of continuous fasting on Sunday. “He sleeps only for 2.5 hours a day, and the rest of the day, he sits meditating without any back support. He drinks two liters of boiled water during the day and gains nourishment and energy by absorbing sunlight,” Muni Padma Kalash, who is also a Jain monk, had said earlier.

On the work front, Salman Khan will next be seen in the film Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. He will also be hosting the upcoming season of Bigg Boss.

First published on: 12-09-2022 at 02:03:35 pm
