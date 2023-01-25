scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Jan 25, 2023
Salman Khan visits Aamir Khan, fans demand Andaz Apna Apna 2, watch video

Salman Khan looked comfortable in smart casuals as he was spotted exiting Aamir Khan residence in Mumbai on Tuesday night.

Salman Khan- at Aamir Khan's residence in MumbaiSalman Khan- at Aamir Khan's residence in Mumbai. (Photos: Varinder Chawla)

Bollywood’s Bhaijaan Salman Khan visited Mr Perfectionist Aamir Khan on Tuesday. Salman was spotted by paparazzi as he exited Aamir’s Mumbai residence. He was seen donning smart casuals and was in his new salt-and-pepper look.

Salman is known to be close to Aamir and Pathaan actor Shah Rukh Khan, and after videos of Salman visiting Aamir surfaced on social media, his fans have been demanding an Andaaz Apna Apna sequel by Rajkumar Santoshi. Many also remarked that they miss seeing Bollywood’s Khan trio- Salman, Aamir and Shah Rukh together.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by @varindertchawla

Salman was seen in his car as he was driven by his driver, surrounded by his security detail. One fan  commented, “If Bollywood recreates the FRIENDS series then Salman Khan should get a role of Joey. In this reel I felt from his side face.,” another fan noticed that Salman took off his eyeglasses as soon as he saw shutterbugs trying to catch his glimpse. They wrote, “Y+ security cover 🔥,” some fans also commented on Salman’s security cover, and wrote, “Y+ security cover 🔥,” whereas another fan wrote, “Two Khans were together, where was the third Khan, SRK?”

Salman and Aamir featured in Andaaz Apna Apna together in 1994. The film’s director Rajkumar Santoshi is now planning to make Andaaz Apna Apna 2 and had recently shared that the script for the film is ready, but he had not revealed the film’s cast.

On the work front, Aamir has taken a break after Laal Singh Chaddha bombed at the box office last year, and is spending time with his family. Salman is awaiting the release of his films Tiger 3 with Katrina Kaif, and Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan with Shehnaaz Gill and Pooja Hegde. He also has a cameo in SRK’s Pathaan that has released in theatres today.

First published on: 25-01-2023 at 11:07 IST
Place senior cop's complaint over 'excess' ex-cadre posts in Haryana Police before CM: Governor's Secretariat

