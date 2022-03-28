Salman Khan, Varun Dhawan, Ananya Panday grace IIFA 2022 press conference, see photos

Salman Khan, Varun Dhawan, Ananya Panday and Maniesh Paul among others attended the IIFA 2022 press conference which took place in Mumbai on Monday. The 22nd edition of the International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) Awards is all set to take place in Yas Island, Abu Dhabi on May 20-21.

While Maniesh looked dapper in a suit, Varun sported a casual outfit. Ananya, meanwhile, looked glamorous in her green attire. Salman was his usual self at the event.

Here are pictures from IIFA 2022 press conference:

(Photo: Varinder Chawla) (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

(Photo: Varinder Chawla) (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

(Photo: Varinder Chawla) (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

(Photo: Varinder Chawla) (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

(Photo: Varinder Chawla) (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

(Photo: Varinder Chawla) (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

(Photo: Varinder Chawla) (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

(Photo: Varinder Chawla) (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

(Photo: Varinder Chawla) (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

(Photo: Varinder Chawla) (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

(Photo: Varinder Chawla) (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Some inside photos from the event were shared by the event organisers on social media. The stars looked all excited at the event.

(Photo: IIFA Awards/Instagram) (Photo: IIFA Awards/Instagram)

(Photo: IIFA Awards/Instagram) (Photo: IIFA Awards/Instagram)

(Photo: IIFA Awards/Instagram) (Photo: IIFA Awards/Instagram)

(Photo: IIFA Awards/Instagram) (Photo: IIFA Awards/Instagram)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by IIFA Awards (@iifa)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by IIFA Awards (@iifa)

IIFA 2022 will be hosted by Salman Khan and Riteish Deshmukh. Varun Dhawan, Karan Johar, Ranveer Singh and Nora Fatehi among others will be attending the event.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by IIFA Awards (@iifa)

Salman had earlier posted on social media, “Ready for a weekend of fun, entertainment and everything Bollywood? I am!”

Riteish told IANS, “I`m super excited to be a part of the 22nd Edition of IIFA 2022. It is even more special since we are coming back after a very long wait for this mega grand celebration. I am looking forward to co-hosting with Salman Khan and having great fun!”

Varun Dhawan, who is all set to perform at IIFA 2022, shared, “Performing at IIFA is always a sheer delight. We all missed IIFA during the pandemic, and now it`s back with a bang and I`m extremely happy to be a part of it. I am excited for this incredible industry reunion at the 22nd edition of the IIFA Awards at Yas Island in Abu Dhabi.”

IIFA 2022 will be held at Etihad Arena, which is a part of Yas Bay Waterfront on Yas Island, Abu Dhabi.