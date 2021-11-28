Salman Khan uses three-year-old phone, doesn’t care about having fastest internet or latest TV, reveals Aayush Sharma

Actor Aayush Sharma spoke about the ‘simplicity’ with which his brother-in-law Salman Khan lives his life, and said that Salman is content with homecooked food and an old cellphone. Aayush co-starred with Salman in the recently released Antim: The Final Truth, directed by Mahesh Manjrekar.

In an interview with RJ Siddharth Kannan, Aayush was asked if something that Mahesh had said about Salman—that the actor can sleep on a couch, without an air conditioner, and with just a fan above his head—is true. Aayush said that it absolutely is.

“I wouldn’t lie that I’m as simple as him. Salman bhai’s lifestyle, his house, it’s extremely simple. If you ask him what phone he’s using, he’ll probably show you a two-three-year-old model. He’s just not interested in phones, in cars, in clothes. He doesn’t care about installing the latest TV at home, or having the fastest internet. I think he’s only interested in films; if you leave him alone for a few hours, he’ll probably spend them watching a movie,” Aayush said in Hindi.

He added, “If you look at his gym, even that is very basic. In fact, we have to force him to buy new cars. He doesn’t care. Sometimes, he sleeps on the floor. He doesn’t care about fancy food; all he wants is basic homecooked meals.”

Antim is a remake of the Marathi film Mulshi Pattern and made approximately Rs 4.5 crore on its first day of release. Aayush made his acting debut with the Salman-produced Loveyatri, in 2018. He is married to Salman’s sister, Arpita Khan.

Salman is currently filming the third instalment of the Tiger franchise, and is said to be reprising his role from the series in Shah Rukh Khan’s upcoming film Pathan. While Pathan is yet to be officially announced, it is being said that it will be a part of a shared universe of spy films produced by YRF.