Salman Khan Upcoming Movies 2021: Release Date, Cast, Trailer

Salman Khan fans who have missed seeing their ‘Bhaijaan’ on screen for over a year have reason to rejoice in 2021. The actor is expected to return to the screen with Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai, which is currently scheduled to hit theatres across India on May 13. Besides Radhe, Salman also has Antim: The Final Truth, Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali, Kick 2 and Tiger 3 in his kitty. He will also be seen in cameos in Aamir Khan-starrer Laal Singh Chaddha and YRF’s Pathan.

Besides starring in big budget Bollywood films, Salman will also be seen hosting the fifteenth season of popular Colors reality show Bigg Boss. Even though Bigg Boss 15 will only begin by September or October this year, makers have already kickstarted the audition process to get some ‘entertaining yet controversial’ commoners for the show. Talking about hosting Bigg Boss, Salman had earlier said, “Frankly, every year I feel like dipping out. Each year, I feel this is enough now but it has been a damn good journey, except for one or two contestants, who spoil everything. It is like you prepare kheer and someone sprinkles salt into it. They just mess things up, and more than that, they mess up their life which is the sad part of it. But it amazes me that I complete a decade on the show. So far, every time I think it is pushing too much and again, the next year happens.”

Here’s a list of Salman Khan’s upcoming films:

Movie Name Release Date Cast Director Producers Radhe 13 May 2021 (Eid 2021) Salman Khan, Disha Patani, Randeep Hooda, Jackie Shroff and Megha Akash Prabhudheva Salman Khan, Sohail Khan and Atul Agnihotri Antim: The Final Truth Not finalied Salman Khan and Aayush Sharma Mahesh Manjrekar Salman Khan Films Laal Singh Chaddha 25 December 2021 Aamir Khan, Kareena Kapoor, Salman Khan (cameo), Shak Rukh Khan (cameo) Advait Chandan Aamir Khan Productions, Viacom18 Studios and Paramount Pictures. Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali Eid 2021 Salman Khan and Pooja Hegde Farhad Samjhi Sajid Nadiadwala Kick 2 December 2021 Salman Khan and Jacqueline Fernandez Sajid Nadiadwala Warda Nadiadwala Tiger 3 Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi. Maneesh Sharma Yash Raj Films

Radhe

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Salman Khan (@beingsalmankhan)

Prabhudheva directorial Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai, starring Salman Khan, Disha Patani, Randeep Hooda, Jackie Shroff and Megha Akash among others, is scheduled to release in theatres on May 13, 2021 coinciding with Eid al-Fitr. But in a recent Facebook live session with actor Kabir Bedi at the launch of the latter’s autobiography, Salman shared, “We are still trying our best to release Radhe on Eid. But if the lockdown continues further, then we might have to push it to next Eid.” He then continued, “But if it (lockdown) opens up and if people take care of themselves, wear their masks and maintain social distancing, and don’t go out, and don’t break any guidelines which the government has put on us, this will die out very soon. If it does, we will have Radhe back in theatres this Eid.”

Antim: The Final Truth

Salman Khan, reportedly, plays a Sikh policeman in Antim. Directed by Mahesh Manjrekar, the film is touted to be a two-hero film where Salman will lock horns with brother-in-law Aayush Sharma. Antim’s first look was unveiled in December 2020. The teaser featured Salman and Aayush in intense avatars. Bankrolled by Salman Khan Films, the movie will release in 2021.

Laal Singh Chaddha

Salman Khan fans can expect to see the actor as Prem in Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan-starrer Laal Singh Chaddha. Talking about Salman’s cameo in the film, a source told Mumbai Mirror, “His Prem wooed the audience in the ’90s, from Maine Pyar Kiya, Hum Aapke Hai Koun…! to Hum Saath Saath Hai and Aamir is keen to get Salman back as Prem in his social dramedy.”

Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali

Announcing my next film… KABHI EID KABHI DIWALI ….

STORY & PRODUCED BY SAJID NADIADWALA …

DIRECTED by FARHAD SAMJI… EID 2021 … #SajidNadiadwala @NGEMovies @farhad_samji @WardaNadiadwala @SKFilmsOfficial — Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) January 10, 2020

Pooja Hegde will share screen space with the Bhaijaan of Bollywood for the first time in Farhad Samjhi directorial Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali. Earlier, in a statement, produced Sajid Nadiadwala shared, “Judwaa was one of the first Eid releases for not just Salman but also Bollywood. In fact, my directorial debut Kick too was an Eid release. Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali is a very special subject and a film for all of us.”

Kick 2

After Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali, Salman Khan and Sajid Nadiadwala will join hands again for Kick 2. This much-awaited sequel to the 2014 blockbuster Kick will feature Jacqueline Fernandez as the female lead.

Also read | Salman Khan’s Kick 2 release date revealed

Tiger 3

Salman Khan also has YRF-backed actioner Tiger 3 in his kitty. Besides Katrina Kaif, who will reprise her role of spy Zoya opposite Salman’s Tiger, the film will also feature Emraan Hashmi as the villain. The first movie in the franchise was Ek Tha Tiger (2012), directed by Kabir Khan. Ali Abbas Zafar helmed the second part Tiger Zinda Hai (2017) and Maneesh Sharma will be directing the third installment.