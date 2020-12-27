scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Sunday, December 27, 2020
Top news
Live now

Salman Khan turns 55: Celebrities wish the Radhe actor

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan recently appealed to his fans to not throng outside his house on the occasion of his birthday due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Written by Kriti Sonali | Bengaluru | Updated: December 27, 2020 9:25:20 am
Salman Khan birthdaySalman Khan turns 55 today. (Photo: Express Archive)

Bollywood actor Salman Khan is celebrating his 55th birthday today. Fondly called Bhaijaan, Salman’s birthday is not just a day of celebration for his family members but also his fans. Over the years, fans have made a point to arrive at Galaxy Apartments in Mumbai to catch a glimpse of their favourite superstar on his birthday.

However, this year, the actor has appealed to his fans to not throng outside his house on the occasion of his 55th birthday due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“The love and affection of my fans over the years has been overwhelming on my birthdays but this year it is my humble request not to crowd outside my house keeping the covid pandemic and social distancing norms in mind,” Salman Khan said in the notice displayed outside his building.

Don't Miss These Stories
Click here for more

Salman was one of the first actors to resume work during the pandemic. The actor shot for his Prabhudheva directorial Radhe, which also stars his Bharat co-star Disha Patani. Radhe was slated to hit theatres on May 22 but got delayed due to the pandemic.

He is currently busy hosting Bigg Boss season 14, which started in October this year.

Live Blog

Follow all the latest updates about Salman Khan.

09:25 (IST)27 Dec 2020
'Happy birthday to the most kind hearted person I know'

Salman Nizami tweeted, "Happy birthday to the most kind hearted person I know. My brother, my hero @BeingSalmanKhan. Prayers for your happiness, good health, peace & success. Ameen! #HappyBirthdaySalmanKhan"

09:15 (IST)27 Dec 2020
'Can't wait to have you back for more cooking sessions'
 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Bina Kak (@kakbina)

Sharing a throwback video with Salman Khan, Bina kak wrote, "Happy birthday my dear Salman .miss being with you today. Can't wait to have you back for more cooking sessions ÷desi style wishing everyone else also better, healthier n safe times ahead .stay blessed ..much love to all on his birthday. "

09:06 (IST)27 Dec 2020
'You stood like a rock and a true front line warrior for the daily wage workers'

Ashoke Pandit tweeted, "Wishing @BeingSalmanKhan A very happy birthday. You stood like a rock and a true front line warrior for the daily wage workers of the film & tv industry by distributing crores of rupees. This gesture will always remain in their hearts. Loads of love & happiness."

08:40 (IST)27 Dec 2020
Abbas Mustan wishes Salman

Abbas Mustan wrote on Twitter, "Dear Salman @BeingSalmanKhan wishing you a very happy birthday.. #HappyBirthdaySalmanKhan stay blessed always.."

08:28 (IST)27 Dec 2020
Rare photos of Salman

Salman Khan is celebrating his 55th birthday today. As Salman turns a year older, we look back at some rare photos from his three-decade-long career. SEE THE PHOTOS HERE

08:25 (IST)27 Dec 2020
Urvashi Rautela to Salman: Today I celebrate your existence

Urvashi Rautela took to Twitter to post, "I always admire your strength. Today I celebrate your existence. May God bless you and give you long life. Enjoy your day @BeingSalmanKhan sir . We all love you #HappyBirthdaySalmanKhan."

08:24 (IST)27 Dec 2020
Kubbra Sait wishes Salman

Kubbra Sait tweeted, "Happy Birthday Bhaiyaji... Your birthday is making everybody heart beating fastly! @BeingSalmanKhan."

08:23 (IST)27 Dec 2020
Salman rang in his birthday at his Panvel farmhouse

Salman Khan had a mid-night birthday celebration.

On the work front, Salman Khan recently began shooting for his upcoming film Antim - The Final Truth, in which he reportedly plays a Sikh cop. The film, which also stars Aayush Sharma, is reportedly a remake of the 2018 hit Marathi crime drama Mulshi Pattern.

While the original was helmed by Marathi actor-filmmaker Pravin Tarde, the remake will be directed by actor-filmmaker Mahesh Manjrekar.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd