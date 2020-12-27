Salman Khan turns 55: Celebrities wish the Radhe actor

Bollywood actor Salman Khan is celebrating his 55th birthday today. Fondly called Bhaijaan, Salman’s birthday is not just a day of celebration for his family members but also his fans. Over the years, fans have made a point to arrive at Galaxy Apartments in Mumbai to catch a glimpse of their favourite superstar on his birthday.
However, this year, the actor has appealed to his fans to not throng outside his house on the occasion of his 55th birthday due to the coronavirus pandemic.
“The love and affection of my fans over the years has been overwhelming on my birthdays but this year it is my humble request not to crowd outside my house keeping the covid pandemic and social distancing norms in mind,” Salman Khan said in the notice displayed outside his building.
Salman was one of the first actors to resume work during the pandemic. The actor shot for his Prabhudheva directorial Radhe, which also stars his Bharat co-star Disha Patani. Radhe was slated to hit theatres on May 22 but got delayed due to the pandemic.
He is currently busy hosting Bigg Boss season 14, which started in October this year.
Salman Nizami tweeted, "Happy birthday to the most kind hearted person I know. My brother, my hero @BeingSalmanKhan. Prayers for your happiness, good health, peace & success. Ameen! #HappyBirthdaySalmanKhan"
Sharing a throwback video with Salman Khan, Bina kak wrote, "Happy birthday my dear Salman .miss being with you today. Can't wait to have you back for more cooking sessions ÷desi style wishing everyone else also better, healthier n safe times ahead .stay blessed ..much love to all on his birthday. "
Ashoke Pandit tweeted, "Wishing @BeingSalmanKhan A very happy birthday. You stood like a rock and a true front line warrior for the daily wage workers of the film & tv industry by distributing crores of rupees. This gesture will always remain in their hearts. Loads of love & happiness."
Abbas Mustan wrote on Twitter, "Dear Salman @BeingSalmanKhan wishing you a very happy birthday.. #HappyBirthdaySalmanKhan stay blessed always.."
Salman Khan is celebrating his 55th birthday today. As Salman turns a year older, we look back at some rare photos from his three-decade-long career. SEE THE PHOTOS HERE
Urvashi Rautela took to Twitter to post, "I always admire your strength. Today I celebrate your existence. May God bless you and give you long life. Enjoy your day @BeingSalmanKhan sir . We all love you #HappyBirthdaySalmanKhan."
Kubbra Sait tweeted, "Happy Birthday Bhaiyaji... Your birthday is making everybody heart beating fastly! @BeingSalmanKhan."
Salman Khan had a mid-night birthday celebration.