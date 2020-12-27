Salman Khan turns 55: Celebrities wish the Radhe actor

Salman Khan turns 55 today. (Photo: Express Archive)

Bollywood actor Salman Khan is celebrating his 55th birthday today. Fondly called Bhaijaan, Salman’s birthday is not just a day of celebration for his family members but also his fans. Over the years, fans have made a point to arrive at Galaxy Apartments in Mumbai to catch a glimpse of their favourite superstar on his birthday.

However, this year, the actor has appealed to his fans to not throng outside his house on the occasion of his 55th birthday due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“The love and affection of my fans over the years has been overwhelming on my birthdays but this year it is my humble request not to crowd outside my house keeping the covid pandemic and social distancing norms in mind,” Salman Khan said in the notice displayed outside his building.

Salman was one of the first actors to resume work during the pandemic. The actor shot for his Prabhudheva directorial Radhe, which also stars his Bharat co-star Disha Patani. Radhe was slated to hit theatres on May 22 but got delayed due to the pandemic.

He is currently busy hosting Bigg Boss season 14, which started in October this year.