'Salman Khan tries to convert girlfriends, sees his mother in them': When Salim Khan explained why son won't get married

From opening up about the reason behind Salman remaining unmarried to revealing why he once did not speak to the actor for nearly six months, Salim Khan has candidly spoken about his relationship with Salman Khan on multiple occasions.

Feb 17, 2026 09:06 PM IST
Although the father-son duo share a warm, brotherly bond, Salim Khan also shared that there have been times when he and Salman Khan did not speak to each other for almost six months.Bollywood icon Salman Khan with his father, legendary screenwriter Salim Khan. (Express archive photo)
Fans across the country have been praying for the recovery of legendary writer Salim Khan, who was admitted to the ICU at Mumbai’s Lilavati Hospital on Tuesday. Along with several members of Salim Khan’s family, Salman Khan also rushed to the hospital and was seen looking visibly distressed during the difficult time the family is currently facing.

The Khan family is known to be extremely close-knit, and much has been said over the years about the unspoken bond shared between Salim Khan and his firstborn, Salman. From opening up about the reason behind Salman remaining unmarried to revealing why he once did not speak to the actor for nearly six months, Salim has candidly spoken about his relationship with Salman on multiple occasions. Meanwhile, Salman too has previously expressed his discontent and emotional turmoil after Salim married for the second time to Helen. Let’s take a look at some such instances.

Salman tries to convert his girlfriends, sees his mother in them: Salim Khan

In an old interaction with Komal Nahta, Salim Khan spoke about the reason behind Salman avoiding marriage and how the star wants a wife who takes care of the home and kids, but at the same time, he gets attracted to heroines who are ambitious. He said, “There is a contradiction in his thinking, which is one of the reasons why he’s not married. Salman is mostly attracted to people he works with which is mostly, they are very exciting and good-looking people and there is an attraction while working together. People come because they work in that same atmosphere and 90% times it is the heroine of his film. So, commitment is done and they fall in love.”

He added, “But film industry mein jo bhi aurate hai unka aim hai ki career banana hai aur particular position par pohachna hai (But the girls who join the film industry they are very ambitious and they are focused on making a career and reaching a particular position). Ismein koi galat baat nahi hai (There is nothing wrong in this) but Salman wants to get married and make them sit at home.”

Sharing how Salman wants his partner to take care of the kids and the home, Salim said, “Now when the commitment has started and they have started meeting each other, then he tries to convert them and looks for his mother in them. That is not possible. He wants her to drop kids to school like his mother did for them. He wants her to cook breakfast for the kids, make them do their home work, he wants her to do all these normal things that a mother would do at home. So, if he expects this from a girl who is working in films, then it is not possible. Even if the girl tries, it is not possible.”

Salman and I didn’t speak for six months; have scolded him the most: Salim Khan

Salim Khan, during an old interview with Magic Moments, had shared that he tried to establish a friendly bond with his children, as he grew up with a very strict father and did not want the same dynamic with his kids. “I would be scared stiff the moment I heard his leather boots on the floor,” Salim recalled while speaking about his relationship with his father. He emphasised how he wanted his children to see him as a friend.

However, Salim also admitted that he has scolded his children many times, with Salman being on the receiving end the most. “I have scolded all of them, but Salman has had it the worst from me, particularly since he is the eldest among them. One day, he told me that his habits are very similar to mine. I said, ‘Son, it may be a compliment for you, but not for me. Please understand that I don’t wish to inherit any of your habits’,” he shared during the interaction.

However, when asked about the time when he and Salman did not speak for six months, Salim recalled the incident and said, “That has happened, yes. If he does something I don’t like or I feel that he has done something wrong, then I don’t talk to him. Then, if I am sitting near the window, he would nicely walk past the parapet. He would sneak out of the house without meeting me. Later, he would come back saying, ‘Sorry, what I did was not right’.”

‘Mama’s boy’ Salman on being upset with Salim after his second marriage to Helen

On a rare occasion, Salman Khan spoke about the heartbreak he experienced after his father married veteran actor Helen, despite being married to Salman’s mother and his first wife, Salma Khan. Expressing his anguish, Salman had said in an old interview, “My mom’s the best thing that’s ever happened to me. I can’t say why; I don’t think explanations are needed. We get along very well because basically, I’m a mama’s boy. I can’t bear to see her unhappy. She was very hurt when my father married again. I’d hate it when she’d wait up for him to come home.”

