Salman Khan took loan to buy Salim Khan a Rs 9 lakh Rolex: ‘He said, do you think you’re some king?’

Salman Khan has often spoken about how deeply attached he is to his family, especially his parents. Despite decades of superstardom, the actor continues to live with them at Mumbai’s iconic Galaxy Apartments and is known for putting family above everything else. Even the first expensive thing Salman ever bought after entering films was not for himself, but for his father, veteran screenwriter Salim Khan.

In a recent interview with Variety India, Salman revealed that he once took a loan to buy a Rolex watch for his father because he could not afford it at the time.

Salman recalled the story behind the gift and how his father reacted when he first received it.

“The first expensive thing I bought was a Rolex watch for my father, which, when I started wearing watches again, he gave me to wear. When I got the watch, I didn’t have the money for it, but I liked it for my father. At that point in time, it cost something like nine lakh rupees. I had four rest I got as a loan.”

Salman said his father was initially upset that he had spent so much money so early in his career.

He said, “When I gave it to my dad, he said, ‘You haven’t even started working properly, and you started doing all these things. Do you think of yourself as some king?’ While he wasn’t in favor of me getting that watch, he later called it a piece of jewelry. When I started wearing watches, he gave me this one.”

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Salman says he stopped wearing watches for nearly three decades

The actor also revealed that he stayed away from watches for almost 26 to 28 years and dismissed rumours about owning a massive luxury watch collection.

He said, “I had stopped wearing watches for the last 26-28 years of my life. Now, if you see me wearing a watch, those aren’t always mine. They belong to friends; I take them to try on, wear, and then they go back to them. So this whole thing is that he’s got a collection of so many watches and so much… I just have that one Rolex. Rest all belong to my friends.”

Salman says he doesn’t believe in cheat meals

The actor also opened up about his food habits and fitness routine, revealing that he does not really believe in “cheat meals” despite his major physical transformations over the years.

“Every day is a cheat meal for me. I’d rather spend that extra 20 minutes or that extra hour in the gym, but I’ll eat. I’ll eat what I eat. No matter how tasty the food is, I will take one tablespoon of rice. I don’t touch rotis. And that’s it. Then whatever protein I need, I will try and finish it with that one tablespoon of rice.”

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Salman Khan’s upcoming projects

On the work front, Salman will next be seen in Maatrubhumi alongside Chitrangada Singh. Directed by Apoorva Lakhia, the film was earlier titled Battle of Galwan. Although it was initially expected to release in April, the project has now been delayed and a new release date is awaited.

Salman also has SVC63 lined up with Nayanthara. Directed by Vamshi Paidipally and produced by Dil Raju, the film marks Salman’s first collaboration with the Jawan actor and is expected to release on Eid 2027.