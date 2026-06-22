Salman Khan told 19-year-old Dia Mirza she’d play his on-screen mother one day

After debuting in Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein opposite R Madhavan, Dia Mirza signed her second film with superstar Salman Khan in 2002. The action-thriller remains a significant milestone in her acting career, which eventually helped her purchase her first home at the age of 19. In her latest vlog, filmmaker- choreographer Farah Khan and her cook Dilip visited Dia’s maternal home in Mumbai, which the actor revealed she bought from Tumko Na Bhool Paayenge’s fees. Before putting on her baking gloves, she also shared that her film’s co-star Salman had joked that Dia would one day play his on-screen mother in the future.

During the vlog, Dia asked Farah, “Do you remember that we were shooting a song and a crowd of around 2 lakh people had gathered. How we got out of there and went back to the hotel.” Then, they recalled shooting a song at a fort boundary, when Farah shared, “We shot that song in half a day. She also used to change her clothes very quickly, behind a tree, no vans. Salman used to change standing there only.”

When the filmmaker-choreographer told Dia that she should work with Salman again, she replied, “But now he will work with girls who are…”

“No, he is already working with Chitrangada,” Farah responded. “But he told me in my first film, that one day you will play my mother’s role,” the actor said while laughing, and added, “I was 19 years old. Me, Rajpal Yadav, and SK were sitting and waiting for a shot, when I saw the actress who was playing his mother, she had just had a baby. So I said she must be quite young, she is playing your mother, and he said don’t worry, this will happen with you also.”

“If there’s a mother’s role in Matrabhoomi, Salman just tell me,” Farah joked.

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Later on in the vlog, the filmmaker told her cook Dilip, “She is going to play Salman Khan’s mother in a project.”

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“Right now, no,” he replied. “Will she look like his mother??” Farah questioned. To which, Dilip added, “She will look like his younger sister.”

“Why can’t she look like his heroine, why did you have to say younger sister?” she quipped.

Farah Khan asked Dia about the story behind her beautiful house, when the actor revealed that it is the first home bought by a woman in her family. “This is my place of sanctuary. When the city starts making a lot of noise, I run and come here. This is my refuge. This is the first house any woman in my family has owned. Nobody has ever owned a house. I was 19 years old when I bought it, from the money earned from Tumko Na Bhool Paayenge.” The duo them reminisced their memories of shooting the film’s popular song “Bindiya Chamke, Choodi Khanke” in Jaipur, which was choreographed by Farah.

Salman Khan and Dia Mirza starrer Tumko Na Bhool Paayenge was a box office failure. Directed by Pankaj Parashar, the 2002 film also featured Sushmita Sen and Arbaaz Khan.