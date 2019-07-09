Salman Khan to produce Satish Kaushik directorial Kaagaz

Veteran actor Satish Kaushik will soon be back on the director’s chair. Satish, who last helmed 2014 film Gangs of Ghosts, is all set to direct Kaagaz, and it will be bankrolled by Salman Khan.

Salman and Satish share a long professional relationship. The superstar was part of Satish’s directorial Tere Naam (2003).

Both the actors recently shared screen space in Ali Abbas Zafar’s Bharat.

Talking about Kaagaz and his collaboration with Salman Khan, Satish Kaushik said, “It all happened because of Bharat. When we were shooting in Malta last year, Salman asked me about my next film. When I told him about Kaagaz, he loved the story. Since he is known for supporting good cinema, he agreed to present my film. When we started filming in October and he learnt about the script, he liked it so much that he decided to come on board as a producer.”

He added, “Movies like Stree, Badhaai Ho and Article 15 define new-age cinema and Kaagaz belongs to that space. Pankaj has done a brilliant job every time he has appeared on screen. The film is very close to my heart and I am grateful to Salman for supporting my vision. After Tere Naam, I couldn’t make another film with him. I am glad that we have collaborated on this one.”

Kaagaz, starring Pankaj Tripathi and Monali Thakur, is inspired by the story of Lal Bihari, a farmer based in Uttar Pradesh, who was officially declared dead even when he was alive. How he fought for his rights and became an activist forms the crux of the story.