Salman Khan to leave Galaxy after 52 years, gets approval for new 6-storey home: report

Superstar Salman Khan has been living at the Galaxy Apartments in Bandra, Mumbai, for over 50 years. The superstar and his family have been residing there since 1974; however, it’s time for them to move to a new home. According to recent reports in NDTV, Salman Khan will soon have a new seaside 6-storey home in Bandra, Mumbai. As per the report, Salman Khan’s new building will be built on a plot which is in his mother Salma Khan’s name.

Last week, it was reported that Salman Khan had received approval to construct a new six-storey residential building in Bandra. While there has been no official confirmation about the Salman’s family moving out of Galaxy Apartments, it was reported that the Maharashtra Coastal Zone Management Authority (MCZMA) approved the construction proposal on 16th June.

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View this post on Instagram A post shared by Salman Khan (@beingsalmankhan)

Reportedly, the new building will be constructed at a short distance away from Galaxy Apartments, in Bandra’s Chimbai area. The plot on which the building will be constructed is owned by Salman Khan’s mother, Salma Khan. Earlier, a two-story house stood on that plot, but it was demolished in 1956 after it became structurally unsafe. The new building includes a ground floor, stilt parking, and six upper floors. The total built-up area for the building will be 1014 square meters, and it will be developed by Sach Developers.

Galaxy Apartments firing incident

While the Khan family’s home is often spoken about as a place that welcomes all friends and loved ones, it saw a rather unfortunate incident in 2024. Bullets were allegedly fired by the Bishnoi gang at Salman Khan’s home; following this, security around the premises was heightened. Salman Khan was also given Y+ security. Following the firing incident, Salman Khan had told ETimes last year that he installed bulletproof glass and other security measures, which would prevent people from climbing up the balcony and breaking into the house. He had even shared that he would sometimes find people sleeping on his balcony, which is why he covered it up.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Salman Khan (@beingsalmankhan)

Back in 2017, Salman Khan had also shared why he loved living in a flat rather than a bungalow. He had said on one of Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li’l Champs’s episodes, “I love staying at my flat in Bandra over a big, luxurious bungalow because my parents live in the flat above mine. Ever since I was a child, I have taken the same left turn or right turn, and I would not have it any other way. The entire building is like one big family. When we were little, all the kids from the building would play together in the garden below and sometimes even sleep there. Back then, there weren’t different houses; all the houses were treated as our own, and we would go into anyone’s house to eat food. I still stay in the same flat because I have countless memories attached to that house.”

As per reports, the new home is situated in a quieter lane, which would provide better privacy and security to the family.