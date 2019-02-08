Salman Khan to feature in the Hindi remake of Korean hit Veteran

After starring in the Hindi remake of Korean film Ode to My Father (Bharat), Bollywood star Salman Khan is all set to feature as one of the leads in a Bollywood adaptation of the 2015 Korean hit Veteran, according to a Variety report.

Advertising

Veteran follows the story of a detective who attempts to right the wrongs of a young playboy gone bad. In the original, the role of the detective was portrayed by Hwang Jung-min, while the millionaire cassanova was played by Yoo Ah-in.

While the Korean drama was helmed by Ryoo Seung-wan, it has yet not been disclosed who will direct the Bollywood remake.

Veteran had garnered an impressive total of Rs 93.8 million dollars at the Korean box office, becoming the fourth-highest grossing Korean movie of all time.

Salman starrer Bharat, which also features Katrina Kaif, Disha Patani and Sunil Grover in significant roles, is expected to release sometime in June this year.

Advertising

The teaser of Bharat, which was released a week ago, has received a jaw-dropping 38 million views till now. Bharat is being helmed by Ali Abbas Zafar. Salman and Ali have previously collaborated on movies like Sultan and Tiger Zinda Hai.