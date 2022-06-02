scorecardresearch
Salman Khan, Tiger Shroff, Ananya Panday arrive in Abu Dhabi for IIFA weekend. See photos

Salman Khan, Ananya Panday, Nora Fatehi, Maniesh Paul, Riteish Deshmukh and Sara Ali Khan are already in Abu Dhabi for IIFA weekend.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi |
June 2, 2022 2:14:33 pm
iifa 2022IIFA 2022 kicks off this weekend in Abu Dhabi. (Photo: IIFA)

The IIFA Awards 2022 is all set to kick off in Abu Dhabi on June 3, and the who’s who of the Hindi film industry is expected to attend the event. Ahead of the IIFA weekend, Salman Khan, Tiger Shroff, Nora Fatehi, Ananya Panday and Sara Ali Khan among others have arrived in Abu Dhabi.

Salman Khan will be hosting the award show this year.

salman khan Salman Khan is in Abu Dhabi for IIFA weekend. (Photo: IIFA)

IIFA 2022 host Riteish Deshmukh was clicked with Genelia Deshmukh in matching outfits. Even their kids posed in similar outfits.

riteish deshmukh Riteish Deshmukh is in UAE with Genelia Deshmukh. (Photo: IIFA)

Sara Ali Khan, who was earlier holidaying in Turkey, is in Abu Dhabi for a ‘Chaka Chak’ weekend.

sara ali khan Sara Ali Khan was last seen in Aanand L Rai’s Atrangi Re. (Photo: IIFA)
Also Read |liveKK funeral news Live Updates: ‘KK had heart blockages, excitement during concert led to cardiac arrest’

Ananya Panday is scheduled to perform at the IIFA Awards ceremony.

ananya panday Ananya Panday was last seen in Gehraiyaan. (photo: IIFA)

Tiger Shroff was seen taking selfies with fans.

tiger shroff Tiger Shroff was happy to pose with fans for a selfie. (Photo: IIFA)

Nora Fatehi and Maniesh Paul are attending this year’s IIFA.

nora fatehi Nora Fatehi is presently a judge on Dance Deewane Juniors. (Photo: IIFA)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by IIFA Awards (@iifa)

Neha Kakkar and husband Rohanpreet Singh were clicked at the airport as well.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by IIFA Awards (@iifa)

Earlier, the social media handles of IIFA had shared some photos of performers rehearsing on stage. Divya Khosla Kumar, Aparshakti Khurana, Farah Khan and Dhvani Bhanushali were seen on the stage at Yas Island.

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by IIFA Awards (@iifa)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by IIFA Awards (@iifa)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by IIFA Awards (@iifa)

Aishwarya Rai, Abhishek Bachchan, Kartik Aaryan, AR Rahman, Jacqueline Fernandez, Varun Dhawan, Ranveer Singh and Rhea Chakraborty among others are set to be a part of IIFA this weekend.

