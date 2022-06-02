Salman Khan, Tiger Shroff, Ananya Panday arrive in Abu Dhabi for IIFA weekend. See photos

The IIFA Awards 2022 is all set to kick off in Abu Dhabi on June 3, and the who’s who of the Hindi film industry is expected to attend the event. Ahead of the IIFA weekend, Salman Khan, Tiger Shroff, Nora Fatehi, Ananya Panday and Sara Ali Khan among others have arrived in Abu Dhabi.

Salman Khan will be hosting the award show this year.

IIFA 2022 host Riteish Deshmukh was clicked with Genelia Deshmukh in matching outfits. Even their kids posed in similar outfits.

Sara Ali Khan, who was earlier holidaying in Turkey, is in Abu Dhabi for a ‘Chaka Chak’ weekend.

Ananya Panday is scheduled to perform at the IIFA Awards ceremony.

Tiger Shroff was seen taking selfies with fans.

Nora Fatehi and Maniesh Paul are attending this year’s IIFA.

Neha Kakkar and husband Rohanpreet Singh were clicked at the airport as well.

Earlier, the social media handles of IIFA had shared some photos of performers rehearsing on stage. Divya Khosla Kumar, Aparshakti Khurana, Farah Khan and Dhvani Bhanushali were seen on the stage at Yas Island.

Aishwarya Rai, Abhishek Bachchan, Kartik Aaryan, AR Rahman, Jacqueline Fernandez, Varun Dhawan, Ranveer Singh and Rhea Chakraborty among others are set to be a part of IIFA this weekend.