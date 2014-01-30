Salman Khan thanks fans on Twitter for watching ‘Jai Ho’

Salman Khan, who had earlier taken blame for the debacle of ‘Jai Ho’, took to Twitter to thank fans for their support.

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan, whose latest movie ‘Jai Ho’ hasn’t received the kind of opening and box office collection as is expected from his films, thanked fans for having watched the movie.

Salman Khan’s ‘Jai Ho’ collected a meager Rs 17.75 crore on its opening day and has till now earned around Rs 77 crore in its first week. Reports suggest that this rejection by his fans was due to the fact that Salman Khan performed at the controversial Saifai festival in Uttar Pradesh at a time when the state was hit by communal riots in Muzaffarnagar. And later, Salman Khan was seen celebrating Uttarayan with BJP’s prime ministerial candidate Narendra Modi earlier this month. (Read: Nobody has failed but me, says Salman Khan as ‘Jai Ho’ fails to get bumper start)

Salman Khan, who had earlier taken blame for the debacle of ‘Jai Ho’, took to Twitter to thank fans for their support. Jai Ho’s business did pick up on January 26 and collected Rs 26 crore but was unable to sustain it the next day.

Thank u to all the fans who have seen JAI HO n liked it , I totally appreciate it guys . U been wonderful . God bless . — Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) January 29, 2014

‘Jai Ho’ directed by Sohail Khan marked the debut of Daisy Shah and Sana Khan. (Read: Salman Khan’s ‘Jai Ho’ collects Rs 100 cr worldwide despite slow start)

The movie was panned by critics all over, Indian Express’ critic Shubhra Gupta in her review said Salman’s ‘Jai Ho’ is little more than a damp squib. (Read review: Jai Ho)

She further wrote in her review that even Salman Khan’s faithful fans “could only be roused on two counts : one when he is wading into the baddies, and the other when he is at the centre of a running joke involving the size of a young fellow’s goolies, and the colour of a girl’s underwear. Yes, that’s right.”

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh, who has been tweeting about the movie’s dad-to-day collections, said the movie is yet to enter the Rs 100 crore mark, which is unlike any Salman movie released in the past 3-4 years.

“#JaiHo Wknd 60.68 cr, Mon 9.50 cr, Tue 7.30 cr. Total: ₹ 77.48 cr nett. India biz only,” he had tweeted yesterday. But the movie has managed to enter the elite Rs 100 club worldwide.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App