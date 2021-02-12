scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Friday, February 12, 2021
Latest news

Salman Khan thanks fans for ‘support, concern’ after relief in arms license case

Salman Khan thanked his fans for 'love, support and concern' after a court dismissed the Rajasthan government’s plea against him in a case related to submission of a false affidavit. The actor is at present gearing up for the release of Radhe.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi | February 12, 2021 9:31:25 am
salman khanSalman Khan took to social media to thank his fans. (Photo: Salman Khan/Twitter)

Bollywood actor Salman Khan on Thursday took to Twitter to thank his fans for their support and concern. This post came shortly after he was given relief by the Jodhpur District and Sessions court as they rejected the Rajasthan government’s plea against Salman. The charge was regarding the submission of a false affidavit for his arms licence.

Salman shared on Twitter, “To all my fans.. thank u for your love support n concern. Khayal rakho apna n parivaar ka. God bless n loveee u tooo…”

This case was filed in 1998 after Salman Khan, along with a few others, was accused of poaching a blackbuck in Rajasthan during the shoot of Hum Saath Saath Hain.

Also Read |Affidavit on arms licence: Court rejects plea against actor Salman Khan

Salman’s affidavit to the court in 2003 read that he had, in fact, lost his arms license. To which, the prosecution said that he had not lost it, but submitted it for renewal. Salman’s counsel H M Saraswat said, “We argued that it was not intentional to submit this affidavit as Khan was a busy actor and had no exact idea about his licence at that time.”

Don't Miss These Stories
Click here for more

The dismissal of the plea comes as a relief for Salman Khan, who is currently gearing up for the release of Radhe. The actor had earlier shared on social media that Radhe might release in theatres during EId 2021. He had shared, “The commitment was of EID and it will be Eid 2021 inshallah. Enjoy Radhe this year in theatres on Eid… God willing…”

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Entertainment

Advertisement

Photos

eijaz pavitra bigg boss 14
Eijaz Khan and Pavitra Punia pack on the PDA

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Feb 12: Latest News

Advertisement
X