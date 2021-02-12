Salman Khan thanks fans for ‘support, concern’ after relief in arms license case

Salman Khan took to social media to thank his fans. (Photo: Salman Khan/Twitter)

Bollywood actor Salman Khan on Thursday took to Twitter to thank his fans for their support and concern. This post came shortly after he was given relief by the Jodhpur District and Sessions court as they rejected the Rajasthan government’s plea against Salman. The charge was regarding the submission of a false affidavit for his arms licence.

Salman shared on Twitter, “To all my fans.. thank u for your love support n concern. Khayal rakho apna n parivaar ka. God bless n loveee u tooo…”

This case was filed in 1998 after Salman Khan, along with a few others, was accused of poaching a blackbuck in Rajasthan during the shoot of Hum Saath Saath Hain.

Salman’s affidavit to the court in 2003 read that he had, in fact, lost his arms license. To which, the prosecution said that he had not lost it, but submitted it for renewal. Salman’s counsel H M Saraswat said, “We argued that it was not intentional to submit this affidavit as Khan was a busy actor and had no exact idea about his licence at that time.”

The dismissal of the plea comes as a relief for Salman Khan, who is currently gearing up for the release of Radhe. The actor had earlier shared on social media that Radhe might release in theatres during EId 2021. He had shared, “The commitment was of EID and it will be Eid 2021 inshallah. Enjoy Radhe this year in theatres on Eid… God willing…”