Monday, Feb 27, 2023
Salman Khan teases new song ‘Billi Billi’ from Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan with a funny video. Watch

Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan is a remake of the Tamil movie Veeram, which chronicled the story of man whose four younger brothers want him to get married so that they can settle down too.

Salman Khan's latest feature Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan is set to release during Eid on April 21.

The cat is out of the bag — almost. Superstar Salman Khan on Monday posted a funny teaser video of the second song ‘Billi Billi’ from his film Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, sung by Sukhbir.

The nine-second teaser features nothing but two cats in a lawn, as the catchy Punjabi audio — a potential chartbuster — plays in the background. The song announcement was aligned with Salman’s social media style: Cheeky and unpredictable.

Salman took to Twitter and posted the video teaser from the action-comedy, writing, “my new song from #KisiKaBhaiKisiKiJaan Out on 2nd March.” This will be the second song from the film after ‘Naiyo Lagda‘, which featured Salman and Pooja Hegde.

The action comedy, scheduled to release during Eid on April 21, will mark Salman’s return to the big screen in a full-fledged role since his 2019 release Dabangg 3. His 2021 release Radhe was a ZEE5 film which did not make it to the celluloid due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan is a remake of the 2014 Tamil movie, Veeram, which chronicled the story of man whose four younger brothers want him to get married so that they can settle down too. The film, also starring Venkatesh, Shehnaaz Gill, Raghav Juyal and Siddharth Nigam, wrapped up its shoot earlier this month.

Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan is directed by Farhad Samji, known for helming films like Akshay Kumar starrer Bachchhan Paandey and Housefull 4. The movie is produced by Salman Khan Films.

Salman Khan was recently seen in a special appearance in Shah Rukh Khan starrer Pathaan. Post Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, he will be seen in Tiger 3, scheduled for a big Diwali release.

First published on: 27-02-2023 at 13:06 IST
