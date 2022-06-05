Salman Khan is in tears as he remembers when he had little money, times were bad: ‘Ek devta saman aadmi…’

Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan’s camaraderie has never failed to grab headlines. After Shah Rukh Khan announced Pathaan, Dunki and Atlee’s Jawan, Salman made sure that he actively promoted the films whenever possible. The actor, who hosted IIFA 2022, made sure to mention Shah Rukh and his upcoming releases during the award show’s main night.

In a video, Salman, in a response to Maniesh Paul’s question, jokingly said how Shah Rukh Khan is the only man behind him.

“Mere peeche ek aadmi hai aur uska naam hai Shah Rukh Khan. Arre kabse mere peeche hai, kabse... (There is only one man behind me and his name is Shah Rukh Khan. He is behind me since ages),” he said. He finished his sentence with, “Humara Pathaan aur humara Jawan, tayyar hai (Our Pathaan and our Jawan is ready)” His comment left the audience hooting and excited.

Salman announced Pathaan’s release date earlier this year. He also announced Jawan earlier this week. While Pathaan will mark Shah Rukh’s comeback on the silver screen after four years, Jawan marks his first pan-Indian film. Jawan is a Atlee directorial, which is set to release on June 2, 2023.

In a couple of other videos on Instagram, Salman Khan revisited some of his cherished memories. In a video, Salman teared up while remembering how Suniel Shetty helped him in his initial days when he “didn’t use to have money.” He is seen hugging Ayan Shetty as he narrated the story.

Later, he spoke about “devta samaan aadmi (God-like human)” Ramesh Taurani whose Rs 5 lakhs made it possible for him to make his Bollywood debut. Salman dedicated his debut film Patthar Ke Phool to Taurani. Soon, he walked towards Boney Kapoor and recalled how he helped him revive his career. “Boney Kapoor has helped me throughout my life. Jab time thoda sa accha nahi chal raha tha toh Boneyji ne ek film di called Wanted, which got me back (When time was not in my favour, he gave me Wanted). Then he gave me No Entry, which got Anil (Kapoor) back,” he joked.